Florida placed No. 2 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Florida is the No. 2 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The next competition for Florida will be the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships.

The Florida Gators women's gymnastics team represents the University of Florida in gymnastics competitions. The Florida Gators will be heading to Pittsburgh, PA, for the 2023 for the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships from March 30 to April 2.

According to the Florida Gators' official website, the fields for the four NCAA Region Championship sites were revealed by the NCAA Gymnastics Committee on Monday afternoon.

The competition will be hosted by the University of Pittsburgh, according to the NCAA's official website. Apart from Pittsburgh, the other places where the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships will be held are Denver in Colorado, Norman in Oklahoma, and Los Angeles.

Format for the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships

This will be the fourth year that this format will be followed in the regional championships. The format as posted on the Florida Gators website is attached below:

Nine teams compete at four regional sites

Regional First Round – Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional semifinal

Regional Semifinal Round – Eight teams compete, split into two four-team semifinals. Top two teams in each semifinal advance to regional final

Regional Final – Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships held from April 13 to 15 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The teams competing in the NCAA Pittsburgh regional gymnastics

The nine teams for the NCAA Pittsburgh Gymnastics Regional are as follows:

No. 2 Florida

No. 7 California

No. 10 Michigan State

No. 15 Arizona State

No. 24 Maryland

No. 26 Western Michigan

No. 29 West Virginia

No. 31 Towson

No. 32 Penn State

On March 30, the opening round will be held at 2 pm ET.

Starting Event School Vault Towson Bars Penn State

On March 31, the second round will be held at 2 pm ET.

Vaults West Virginia Bars Western Michigan Beam California Floor Michigan State

Another session of the second round will be held on the same day at 7 pm ET.

Vault Towson/PSU Bars Maryland Beam Florida Floor Arizona State

The finals will be held on April 2 at 5 pm ET.

Vault Team NQS 2 Bars Team NQS 1 Beam Team NQS 4 Floor Team NQS 3

The seedings announced at the time of regional selections will be maintained throughout the championships for the ninth consecutive season, according to the Florida Gators website. This is not the first time the Florida Gators have been seeded as No. 2, as they were the No. 2 seed in the years 2015, 2016, and 2022 as well.

The standard bracketing procedure will be followed with teams that are seeded 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 16 placed on the left side of the bracket, and teams that are seeded 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14, and 15 placed on the right side of the bracket.

Telecast and ticket details for 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships

The four NCAA regional semifinals and final competitions will be available live on ESPN3 with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus as per the Florida Gators website. On March 29, the regional competitions will begin in Oklahoma and UCLA on March 30. The regional competitions will begin in Pittsburgh and Denver. This helps fans and followers to watch the regional competitions held at different locations.

The sale of tickets for the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional has begun as revealed on the Florida Gators website.

Florida Gators performances at the NCAA Regional Competition

They have qualified for the NCAA Championships a record 38 times in the 40-year history of the competition. The only two years they missed out were 2000 and 2019.

The Florida Gators have won 20 NCAA Regional Championships. The years they claimed the title are 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21, and '22.

