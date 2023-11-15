Gabby Douglas spends time with Trinity Thomas during Gymnastics' November National Team Camp

Gabby Douglas, the first African-American to clinch gold at the Olympic all-around individual event, recently made a comeback to the sport after a lengthy hiatus.

The athlete was part of America's Olympic gymnastics team in both 2012 and 2016 and has three Olympic golds to her name overall. After 2016 Rio, Gabby Douglas took some time away from the sport. While she never officially announced her retirement, her nearly 7-year hiatus made fans assume that she had moved on to other adventures in life.

However, rumors of her comeback to the sport began at the end of 2022. Eventually, in July this year, Douglas, in a lengthy note on Instagram, announced that she was returning to gymnastics.

The former world champion took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her and Trinity Thomas at the November National Camp. Thomas also announced her comeback to elite-level gymnastics recently.

Gabby Douglas via her Instagram story

Gabby Douglas aims to compete at Paris 2024

Gabby Douglas has had an immensely successful career as a gymnast. The American won the team gold as well as the individual all-around final at 2012 London, becoming the first American to do so.

Four years later, Douglas once again claimed gold in the team event at Rio alongside her teammates but failed to proceed to the all-around individual finals.

After the 2016 Olympics, the 27-year-old had seemingly called time on her career. The gymnast explored different projects including acting, and was notably missing from competitions, despite not having announced her retirement.

In late 2022, rumors of the gymnast's comeback to the sport were triggered. The rumors were further fueled when a picture of Gabby and a group of gymnasts being addressed by coach Anna Liukin, at what appeared to be WOGA (World Olympic Gymnastics Academy), went viral.

A couple of months later, in February 2023, Valeri Liukin confirmed the news of her return to the sport. Gabby Douglas later confirmed her return to gymnastics and her intention to compete at the Paris Olympics, in an Instagram post.

"As you all know I stepped back from the socials and in that time i did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began. It's so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears. For many years, I've had an ache in my heart but I didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace."

"I wanted to find joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor. and even more grateful for all of your support and love. it truly means so much there's so much to be said but for now.... let's do this #2024"

If Gabby Douglas qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she'll be the oldest American woman to achieve the feat since 1952.