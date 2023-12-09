Gabby Douglas teases gymnastics comeback at Winter Cup 2024

Gabby Douglas, gymnast extraordinaire and member of both the Fierce Five and Final Five, has left fans reeling with excitement in her latest interaction.

Douglas, who made a return to competitive gymnastics earlier this year in July, has been giving her supporters regular behind-the-scenes insights on her training sessions. Only last month, the 2012 Olympic all-around champion made her way to her first national team camp after six years away from the sport.

Despite all of this, there was no news of when gymnastics enthusiasts could expect Gabby Douglas to be back in action for competitions. That may now have changed.

In the comment section of a recent TikTok video on her account, Douglas interacted with fans and teased a return. When a user asked "Winter Cup?", the American replied with a bunch of side-eyes and smirking emojis, hinting that she might be participating in the event.

Check out the interaction below:

The 2024 Winter Cup is scheduled to be held in February, in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a qualifying event for the US Gymnastics Championships.

Gabby Douglas' career highlights

Gabby Douglas has undoubtedly been one of America's best elite gymnasts in the 21st century. She first found the spotlight in 2010, when she claimed gold in the uneven bars at the Pan American Games as a 14-year-old. She also helped the USA to a team title at the same event.

The next year, Douglas was a part of the American team that won the 2011 World Championships. Gabby Douglas had a splendid 2012, becoming a household name after her exploits at the London Olympics. Not only did she become the first African-American to clinch gold at the Olympic all-around event, but she also aided America in its first team event win in 16 years.

Douglas took a brief hiatus from competing in 2013, only to make it back to the national team the very next year. In 2015, the American walked away with team gold and all-around silver at the Glasgow World Championships.

The 27-year-old was back in action at the Rio Olympics, and once again, won the team gold. Post Rio, Douglas seemed to have called time on her career, and while she never officially announced retirement, she was missing from training and competitions for the next six years.

Rumors of Douglas making her way back to the spot began in late 2022 and were confirmed by coach Valeri Liukin in February 2023. The gymnast herself announced her comeback in July this year, with a lengthy note on Instagram.