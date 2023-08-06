"GOAT, She’s adorable"; "I will never shut up about how insane she is" - Fans react to Simone Biles' comeback victory at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic

Fans have been left amazed by Simone Biles' victorious return to gymnastics action.

On Saturday, August 5, Biles made her comeback at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic, where she ended up as the clear winner. Her all-around score of 59.10 was five points clear of runner-up Leanne Wong and more than two points higher than what Rebeca Andrade recorded in her 2022 World Championships win.

This was the first time Biles was in competitive action after she withdrew from the final all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Incidentally, she has previously used the same tournament to make her comeback from injury in 2018.

Following the American's win, fans took to social media to express their emotions, with one crowing her the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

"GOAT. She's adorable," one fan stated.

Another fan stated that they could never grasp how "insane" she is.

"I will never shut up about how insane she is. I just can't wrap my head around it," a tweet read.

Biles' husband Jonathan Owens, who is currently training ahead of his NFL season in Lambeau Field, also showed his appreciation of the gymnast's achievement.

"So proud of her 👏👏👏Went and handled business!!!!" he wrote.

Obliterated the 2022 world overall score on 3 months of practice with watered down routines. #SimoneBiles is unreal! We don’t deserve her.Obliterated the 2022 world overall score on 3 months of practice with watered down routines. twitter.com/nbcolympics/st…

That vault brought tears to my eyes after all she's been through. It's great to see her smiling at a meet again.

#SimplyTheBest twitter.com/NBCOlympics/st… @Simone_Biles is theThat vault brought tears to my eyes after all she's been through. It's great to see her smiling at a meet again.

NoKo @NoKoToTravel @NBCOlympics @CNBC @peacock She literally is the best gymnast of all time. She is going into her third Olympics and still competes like she never left her prime.

Thomas Nyman @TomNyman1 🏻 🏻 🏻 She’s simply unreal. @NBCOlympics @CNBC @peacock Is that vault real life???She’s simply unreal.

"I really feel like Laurent is always one step ahead of me" - Simone Biles on her coach's training process

Simone Biles celebrates with her coach Laurent Landi at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic.

Simone Biles has credited her coach Laurent Landi for always being a step ahead of her. She touched upon how she was trying to get back into shape last year when her coach had already set routines for her.

"I really feel like Laurent is always one step ahead of me. So every time I would come into the gym, he's like, 'Okay, So I have some set routines for you.' And I'm like, What? I'm literally just trying to get in shape," she explained.

After winning at the 2023 U.S Classics, the seven-time Olympic medalist will be seen competing at the U.S. National Championship from August 24-27 at the SAP Centre in California.