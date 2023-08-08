The Gymnastics Federation of India recently requested the Sports Authority of India to allow Dipa Karmakar to join the 2023 Asian Games squad.

This request comes after Karmakar's name was missing from the women's gymnastics squad despite her topping the trials held in Bhubaneswar in early July. While the Indian gymnast was initially present on the list, her name was scrapped when it was discovered that she did not meet the Sports Ministry's selection criteria.

The criteria state that:

"In individual events during the last 12 months prior to the commencement of the event (Asian Games), the performance of the sports persons should not be less than the performance achieved by the eighth position holder of the 2018 Asian Games in measurable sports."

Given the fact that Dipa underwent surgery for an ACL tear in 2017, followed by a 21-month-long doping ban that ended in July this year, she is unable to fulfill this criteria.

Karmakar reached out to the Sports Ministry once her name was dropped from the list and was backed by the Gymnastics Federation of India. Speaking on the matter, Ashok Sahoo, GFI selection committee chairman, said:

"Dipa has changed the face of Indian gymnastics. She has not been competing for the last few years because of injuries and a doping suspension but we need to consider that she has topped the trials. A disappointed Dipa then approached the ministry for relaxation and even the Gymnastics Federation of India had shot off a request letter to Sports Authority of India to consider her case."

Sahoo said that he has received a positive response from SAI that Dipa's name is likely to be added to the Asian Games list within the week.

“The football teams have also been given relaxation and so Dipa too should be considered and we have received a positive response from SAI. She is likely to cleared this week,”

A ministry official confirmed Sahoo's claims, stating:

“Dipa and the federation (GFI) have written to us requesting for eligibility criteria relaxation and the matter will come up for discussion this week and, in all probability, she will be considered,”

Dipa Karmakar, a valuable addition to the Asian Games squad

Dipa Karmakar has long since established herself as one of the best Indian gymnasts. From landing the difficult Produnova vault, which is only successfully landed by five women, to being the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics, she's been a true trailblazer for the sport.

Karmakar first rose to fame when she won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Her next big achievement came with a bronze at the 2015 Asian Games.

One of the most glorious moments of the gymnast's career came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when she missed out on bronze by 0.15 points. Since then, she has went on to win a gold and a bronze at the 2018 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.