Gymnastics in Olympics 2024: Everything on the draw for the Paris event featuring Simone Biles

With the highly anticipated Paris Olympics on the way, FIG, the international governing body for gymnastics, recently announced the draw for the gymnastics events.

The event will feature phenomenal gymnasts, including Simone Biles and Hashimoto Daiki. Biles, who withdrew from the previous Olympics, will return to the global stage at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

She returned to international gymnastics at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The legendary gymnast clinched four golds and one silver medal.

The Japanese artistic gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, who secured two golds and one silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will look to defend his title in the French capital. He displayed his remarkable gymnastics prowess at the 2023 World Championships after winning three gold medals in team, all-around, and horizontal bar.

Twelve men's and women's teams will compete in the qualification rounds, with only the top eight teams from the qualification rounds securing their spots for the finals to be held on July 29 and 30.

The USA women's national team, which clinched the team medals in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 editions of the Olympics, will compete to maintain their years-long winning streak. The American squad will face the Chinese women's national gymnastics team, which boasts similar achievements to theirs.

Schedule for Gymnastics at the Olympics 2024

Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final at the 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan.

The events for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics will commence on Saturday, July 27, and will wrap up on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The schedule for the gymnastics events is as follows:

Saturday, July 27, 2024:

Men's team all-around - Qualification

Men's individual all-around - Qualification

Men's floor - Qualification

Men's pommel horse - Qualification

Men's rings - Qualification

Men's vault - Qualification

Men's parallel bars - Qualification

Men's horizontal bars - Qualification

Sunday, July 28, 2024:

Women's team all-around - Qualification

Women's individual all-around - Qualification

Women's vault - Qualification

Women's uneven bars - Qualification

Women's balance beam - Qualification

Women's floor - Qualification

Monday, July 29, 2024:

Men's team all-around - Final

Tuesday, July 30, 2024:

Women's team all-around - Final

Wednesday, July 31, 2024:

Men's individual all-around - Final

Thursday, August 01, 2024:

Women's individual all-around - Final

Saturday, August 03, 2024:

Men's floor - Final

Men's pommel horse - Final

Women's vault - Final

Women's uneven bars - Final

Sunday, August 04, 2024:

Men's rings - Final

Men's vault - Final

Women's floor - Final

Monday, August 05, 2024:

Men's parallel bars - Final

Men's horizontal bars - Final

Women's balance beam - Final