Gymnastics in Olympics 2024: Everything on the draw for the Paris event featuring Simone Biles

With the highly anticipated Paris Olympics on the way, FIG, the international governing body for gymnastics, recently announced the draw for the gymnastics events.
The event will feature phenomenal gymnasts, including Simone Biles and Hashimoto Daiki. Biles, who withdrew from the previous Olympics, will return to the global stage at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France.
She returned to international gymnastics at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The legendary gymnast clinched four golds and one silver medal.
The Japanese artistic gymnast Daiki Hashimoto, who secured two golds and one silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will look to defend his title in the French capital. He displayed his remarkable gymnastics prowess at the 2023 World Championships after winning three gold medals in team, all-around, and horizontal bar.
Twelve men's and women's teams will compete in the qualification rounds, with only the top eight teams from the qualification rounds securing their spots for the finals to be held on July 29 and 30.
The USA women's national team, which clinched the team medals in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 editions of the Olympics, will compete to maintain their years-long winning streak. The American squad will face the Chinese women's national gymnastics team, which boasts similar achievements to theirs.
Schedule for Gymnastics at the Olympics 2024
The events for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics will commence on Saturday, July 27, and will wrap up on Monday, August 5, 2024.
The schedule for the gymnastics events is as follows:
Saturday, July 27, 2024:
- Men's team all-around - Qualification
- Men's individual all-around - Qualification
- Men's floor - Qualification
- Men's pommel horse - Qualification
- Men's rings - Qualification
- Men's vault - Qualification
- Men's parallel bars - Qualification
- Men's horizontal bars - Qualification
Sunday, July 28, 2024:
- Women's team all-around - Qualification
- Women's individual all-around - Qualification
- Women's vault - Qualification
- Women's uneven bars - Qualification
- Women's balance beam - Qualification
- Women's floor - Qualification
Monday, July 29, 2024:
- Men's team all-around - Final
Tuesday, July 30, 2024:
- Women's team all-around - Final
Wednesday, July 31, 2024:
- Men's individual all-around - Final
Thursday, August 01, 2024:
- Women's individual all-around - Final
Saturday, August 03, 2024:
- Men's floor - Final
- Men's pommel horse - Final
- Women's vault - Final
- Women's uneven bars - Final
Sunday, August 04, 2024:
- Men's rings - Final
- Men's vault - Final
- Women's floor - Final
Monday, August 05, 2024:
- Men's parallel bars - Final
- Men's horizontal bars - Final
- Women's balance beam - Final