Tokyo Olympics gymnastics: When and where to watch qualification schedule, qualification groups 

The qualification round slots for gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics was released by the International Gymnastics Federation on Wednesday.

The draw is the order in which nations compete in the qualification rounds which are scheduled to take place at the Ariake Gymnastics Center on July 24 and July 25.

The men’s and the women’s teams have been divided on the basis of country groups and mixed groups at the Tokyo Olympics.

The country groups comprise countries with teams and, if any, an additional one or two individual gymnast(s) while the mixed groups are for countries with only individual gymnasts participating and no teams.

The men’s qualification for all sub-divisions will start on the floor exercise, then pommel, rings, vault, parallel bars and uneven bars.

The women’s qualification for all sub-divisions starts on vaults, parallel bars and pommels, and then ends with a floor exercise.

When and where to watch the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics qualification

The men’s qualification is due on July 24. Qualifications start at 10 AM local time and will have three sessions. The first session will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The third and final session commences at 7.30 pm and goes on till 10 pm.

The women’s qualification will take place on July 25. Qualifications will also be spread over three sessions. The first session will be from 10 am to 1:35 pm while the second session will be from 3:10 pm to 6:45 pm. The third and final session will take place from 8:20 pm to 10 pm at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The live stream will be on the NBC Olympics Channel (https://www.nbcolympics.com/) and the Tokyo Olympics official channel. Social media accounts for the Tokyo Olympics will also provide live updates on the qualification rounds.

Tokyo Olympics gymnastics qualification groups

Men’s artistic gymnastics:

Subdivision 1: Mixed Group 1 (Romania, Croatia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Belarus, Ireland), Ukraine, Russian Olympic Committee, China, Mixed Group 3 (Netherlands, Israel, Cyprus, Egypt) and Spain.

Subdivision 2: Switzerland, Brazil, Great Britain, Mixed Group 6 (Hong Kong, Mexico, Armenia, Canada, Bulgaria, Nigeria, Greece), Japan and Mixed Group 4 (Vietnam, Australia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Albania and Cuba).

Subdivision 3: Germany, Taipei, Mixed Group 5 (Turkey, Italy, Philippines), Mixed Group 2 (France, Uzbekistan, Norway, Lithuania, Azerbaijan), United States and South Korea.

Women's artistic gymnastics:

Subdivision 1: Italy, Mixed Group 3 (Ukraine, Croatia, Taipei, Cuba, Azerbaijan), Japan and Mixed Group 6 (Argentina, India, Singapore, Cayman Islands and Czech Republic).

Subdivision 2: China, Great Britain, Mixed Group 7 (South Africa, Ireland, Austria, Sri Lanka) and Russian Olympic Committee.

Subdivision 3: Mixed Group 8 (Jamaica, Peru, Poland, Chile, Turkey), Netherlands, Mixed Group 1 (Australia, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia) and United States.

Subdivision 4: Canada, Mixed Group 4 (Israel, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Costa Rica, Malaysia), France and Spain.

Subdivision 5: Mixed Group 5 (South Korea, Norway, Mexico, Hungary), Germany, Mixed Group 2 (Egypt, Brazil, Sweden, Belarus) and Belgium.

