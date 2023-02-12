Have Simone Biles and Suni Lee competed together?

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are the two most famous American artistic gymnasts today and have achieved many medals and titles throughout their careers. Simone has been the face of American gymnastics for a long time, but her hiatus from the sport has seen Suni Lee take the mainstream spotlight, making headlines for her performances.

Simone is 25-years-old and Lee is just 19. This begs the question if the two have competed together and the answer is yes. The two gymnasts have been teammates ever since Lee made it to the national team in 2019. They competed together at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart and the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles of Team United States acknowledges the crowd as Sunisa Lee looks on prior to Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Biles and Lee at the World Championships and the Olympics

Leading up to the 2019 World Championships, Lee qualified for the trials after her stunning performances at the Nationals where she beat Simone on uneven bars to grab the gold medal, disrupting Simone's plans for a five-gold medal haul. She later qualified for the Worlds, placing second behind Simone by only 0.350 points.

2019 World Championships

The USA team named for the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships included Suni, Simone, Kara Eaker, MyKayla Skinner, Jade Carey and Grace McCallum. Lee helped the USA qualify for the team final in the first place during the qualification round. Along with Simone, Lee won her first World Championship gold medal in the team finals.

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of USA during the Women's All-Around Final on Day 7 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 10, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone and Suni faced off on the floor, where Lee finished in second-place behind Simone by one point. The pair also competed in the uneven bars final where Lee managed to win a bronze medal and Biles finished in fifth place. Biles left Stuttgart with five gold medals.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Leading up to the Olympic games in Tokyo, the pair faced off against each other at the 2021 US Nationals, where the outcome resembled that of 2019. Simone won four gold medals and Suni beat Simone to finish first on the uneven bars. This qualified both the athletes for the Olympic Trials, where Suni impressed everyone by winning two gold medals and one silver medal. Biles also qualified for the Olympics with three golds and two bronzes.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Lee established herself as a serious competitor by winning her first ever Olympic gold medal in the all-around final. Biles and Lee helped the US team make it to the finals in second place where they won a silver medal behind Russia.

Simone of Team United States embraces teammate Sunisa Lee following the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Suni also won a bronze medal on the uneven bars while Simone competed on the balance beam in the final and secured a bronze medal, too. While Simone was expected to dominate the Olympics, she unfortunately faced a case of the 'twisties' that saw her withdraw from all the other finals.

