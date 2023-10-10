Simone Biles won five medals at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, with four of them being gold and one silver.

It has been a monumental time for Biles, who has been out of action since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She announced her comeback earlier this year and the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships was her first international competition in more than two years.

Biles now has a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast (male or female), making her the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport.

How many medals did Simone Biles win at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships?

Simone Biles in action at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles won a total of five medals at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships. Gold medals in the balance beam, floor exercise, team competition, and all-around; and a silver on vault.

Biles also became the only gymnast to win world all-around titles a decade apart, having taken her first title at the same venue in Belgium in 2013.

The American expressed joy at her latest achievements, stating that she proved to herself and everyone else that she could still compete at the highest level.

"It still proves to myself and other people that I can do it, so I'm proud of the work that I've put in to get to this point, and it's just exciting that I just keep going up, up each and every year, so I'm excited for what's to come," she said (via olympics.com).

The 26-year-old also said that she was overcome with emotion after winning medals at the World Gymnastics Championships as she has worked hard to ensure her comeback would be on a strong note.

"I was emotional because 10 years I won my first Worlds, now we're back here. So, it was emotional. It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I've put in to get back to this place to feel comfortable and confident enough to compete," Biles added.

On the sidelines of the event, when asked if she has ever looked back on everything she has won in her career, Biles replied that she might not think about the magnitude of her achievements until she retires from the sport.

"I don't think so. I don't think it'll hit me till maybe I retire and then look back and see everything I've done," she expressed (via ESPN).