“I feel like a little kid again" - Aly Raisman on preparing for her debut as ESPN's gymnastics analyst

After an illustrious career as a six-time Olympic medalist, Aly Raisman will be joining the ESPN network as a college gymnastics analyst.

The two-time world champion will make her debut on the other side of the gymnastics arena on January 19, 2024, during a faceoff between LSU Tigers and the University of Kentucky. The action will be broadcast live on SEC Network, where former Olympian John Roethlisberger will join Raisman.

In a conversation with People, the retired American gymnast expressed her excitement and also her jitters while stepping into the new role.

"I'm so excited," Raisman conveyed. "If I'm being honest, I'm also very nervous because I want to do a good job."

Referring to the new role, the 29-year-old stated:

"Very different than anything I've ever done but it will offer ‘a really cool new chapter’ for me and a big challenge. I'm just really excited and appreciative for the opportunity to be able to stay involved in the sport."

With her debut as an analyst drawing near, Aly Raisman has begun her preparations for her new journey. She reviews her own past displays while recording herself giving commentary, and jots down points while evaluating those performances.

"I probably haven't watched this much since I was eight years old, and I was watching the 96 Olympics over and over again. I feel like a little kid again," Raisman said.

"I think I’ve learned a lot about myself" - Aly Raisman reflects on her mental health journey

Alexandra Raisman of the United States reacts after competing on the vault in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around final at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Aly Raisman has earned three Olympic gold medals — two in the 2012 London Games and one at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Apart from her gymnastics accolades, she is also known for advocating mental health, body positivity, and sexual abuse prevention.

Aly Raisman came forward to testify as one of the victims of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. During Chrissy Rutherford’s podcast, 'I’m Fine, You?', she spoke about her ongoing mental journey.

"I think I’ve learned a lot about myself," she expressed. "I think one of the biggest realizations I’ve had is kind of letting go of this idea that maybe one day I’ll feel really happy all the time, or one day everything’s going to be fine. That has really helped me, realizing that there are going to be days where I wake up and I’m just going to feel blah, or I’m going to feel anxious and I might not know why."

"Taking it day by day and being able to tell myself ‘O.K., this is just going to be a tough day.’ One tough day or one tough morning doesn’t mean I’m going to feel like this forever."

Expand Tweet