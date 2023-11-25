"I know the difference between tough coaching style and abuse" - Tom Farden's ex-assistant coach speaks out after Kara Eaker's abuse allegations

World champion and two-time Pan American gold medalist Kara Eaker made headlines a month ago with the news of her retirement. The 21-year-old, who was a student-athlete for the University of Utah, cited verbal and emotional abuse at the hands of the team's coach as the reason behind her shock retirement.

While she didn't specify names in her lengthy note to fans, people assumed that she was talking about ex-head coach Tom Farden, who had previously been accused of abusive behavior by several Utah students and parents.

Now, over a month after her announcement, Lara Degenhardt has spoken out in favor of Kara Eaker in a comment on Facebook. Degenhardt, a national-level gymnast herself, served as the assistant coach for the Southeast Missouri State women's team under Farden from 2003.

The comment, a screenshot of which Eaker shared on her Instagram read:

"I was his assistant coach at SEMO. The allegations are absolutely true. I reported his abusive behavior to the school administration before I left and wasn't taken seriously, just like the athletes at Utah. His behavior has obviously escalated with his rise in high level coaching positions over the past 20 years. And FYI...I'm a former 2x All American who had amazing, healthy coaches and mentors. I know the difference between "tough" coaching style and abuse."

Kara captioned the post,

"PERIOD. SILENCE in the face of bullying, PERPETUATES the BULLYING. Thank you Lara Degenhardt for speaking up. I admire your courage and I am truly grateful for you!"

University of Utah parts ways with Tom Farden

Kara Eaker took to her social media on October 21 to announce her retirement from the sport of gymnastics and withdrew from the University of Utah as a student.

In a seven-page-long note that she shared on Instagram, Eaker described the environment at the University of Utah as abusive and alleged that she was "personally attacked, humiliated, degraded, and yelled at to the point of years in front of the whole team".

She went on to add that her time in the team caused her to develop severe anxiety, depression, anxiety-induced insomnia, panic attacks, PTSD, and night terrors.

This wasn't the first time that Tom Farden had come under criticism for his coaching style, with multiple athletes and their parents having previously complained about his tactics to the administration.

A month after Kara Eaker's allegations, the University of Utah has parted ways with Tom Farden. In a statement, the athletic director of the University, Mark Harlan said that the decision was mutual and came after extensive analysis and discussion.