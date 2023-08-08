Jordan Chiles, an indispensable member of the 2021 World Championships team, has unveiled her fervent passion for energizing both her team and the crowd. Recognized not only for her gymnastic achievements but also for her self-made role as a driving force within TEAM USA Gymnastics, Chiles is known for her vibrant energy and infectious enthusiasm.

Jordan Chiles of United States celebrates after their routine in the Woman's Floor Final

In a recent interview, Chiles opened up about her intention behind her spirited role and the exhilaration it brings. Chiles acknowledges that occasionally, her teammates may misinterpret her actions. She humorously embraces the fact that her perpetual enthusiasm might occasionally get on their nerves. She acknowledges with a lighthearted spirit:

"We are going to Hype people up today. I love being the hype woman. Sometimes you know they think I get on their nerves all the time, but it is what it is,"

Despite this, Chiles remains unapologetically herself, fully embracing her role and the reactions it elicits.

Reflecting on her unique perspective, Chiles explains:

"I was able to hype everyone up and be on the other side of things. Because you know when you are in it, it is different compared to when you are actually on the outside."

This dual vantage point gives her a profound understanding of the impact she has on both her teammates and the spectators.

Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles Celebrate Olympic Success with Mario Jump

Jordan Chiles is highly regarded for her exceptional support and encouragement of her teammates. One of her closest bonds is with Simone Biles, who recently returned to the team after a hiatus from competing in the Olympics.

In Simone Biles' debut in 2023, she once again showcased her extraordinary skills by capturing the gold. The excitement and joy emanating from Chiles during Biles' vault routine were palpable.

Chiles couldn't contain her elation and immediately jumped up to celebrate their team's success. The duo performed a signature celebratory dance known as 'Mario Jump,' which involves a one-handed jump followed by a 360-degree body spin, concluding with another one-handed jump.

Chiles took the opportunity to share her exhilaration with Biles. This gesture symbolizes the adrenaline rush and overwhelming emotions experienced during such exhilarating moments.