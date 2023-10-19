"I'm overwhelmed and honored" - Jordan Chiles on being USA flag bearer at Pan American Games 2023

Jordan Chiles has been chosen as the flag bearer for the 2023 Pan American Games scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile from October 20 to November 5, 2023. The 16-day event will feature 41 nations competing across 46 different sports.

Chiles won a silver medal in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She secured three medals at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships including a gold in the team and two silver medals in the vault and floor exercise events.

The 22-year-old Olympic medalist has been chosen as a flag bearer by her peers. She will lead 600 USA athletes, including 93 Olympians. Elated by the announcement, she shared a sweet message on social media, acknowledging and expressing her gratitude towards Team USA and USA Gymnastics.

"I'm overwhelmed and honored. It means everything to me to walk as @teamusa’s flag bearer in the #Santiago2023 Opening Ceremony," she wrote.

"Thank you @teamusa and @usagym for giving me this opportunity," wrote Chiles.

Chiles will be accompanied by the skeet shooter, Vincent Hancock, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. The 2023 Pan American Games is the first edition to allow a nation to choose two flag bearers including a male and a female athlete. It was first implemented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to promote gender equality.

Along with Jordan Chiles, Kayla DiCello, Tiana Sumanasekera, Zoe Miller, Kaliya Lincoln, and Katelyn Jong will represent the United States in Santiago at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Sumanasekera competed as a junior at the 2023 Pan American Championships in Rio, securing the gold on vault, balance beam, floor, and team, finishing the all-around in second place. She will compete as the youngest member of the team.

Miller has represented the United States in the past two Pan American Championships, securing a silver medal in the team and uneven bars in 2022. DiCello, who was an alternate for the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, will represent the team in Santiago, while Jong will compete in her first Senior Pan American Games.