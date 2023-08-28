"I think sometimes you black out whenever those things happen" - Simone Biles on the hurried nature of success early in her career

Simone Biles has stated that she does not remember much of the initial success due to the hurried nature of her budding career.

Biles rose to fame 10 years ago, when she claimed her first national title at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in August 2013. Beating 2012 Olympic gold medalist Kyla Ross to the crown was the cherry on the cake for her.

Since then, Biles has won seven Olympic medals, the most by an American gymnast (tied with Shannon Miller), and 25 World Championship medals.

Looking back on her career, Biles stated that the initial phase of her career remains a blur for her as she would never take time to celebrate her success.

"I don't remember much for my first title. I think sometimes you black out whenever all those things happen. I also think that whenever I won those titles back in the day, it's like we were focusing on the next thing: what's next," she said (via olympics.com).

"It was just like okay, moving forward we're going to Worlds camp, trying to make a World team and all that stuff. So, we never really got to settle in and celebrate that," she added.

The 26-year-old vowed to change things in that aspect, stating that she intended to celebrate her success, both as an individual and a team, going forward.

"I think now, moving forward even after [the U.S.] Classic and now after Championships, we really try to celebrate our success individually and as a team, just so that in a couple of years, you can remember those," she expressed.

Simone Biles wins record eighth all-around national title

Simone Biles at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.

Simone Biles etched her name in history on Sunday, August 27, when she won a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.

Biles recently returned to competition after a two-year break but performed like she was never away from the sport. She posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, four points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones. Florida's Leanne Wong finished third.

With her latest success, she became the oldest woman to win a national title the event took shape in 1963. Her eight titles also see her move ahead of Alfred Jochim, who won seven titles between 1925-33.

Biles will next be seen in action at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp in late September, where she will try to add to the 25 medals she has in her trophy cabinet.