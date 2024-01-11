"I was truly petrified, I wasn’t as confident or as comfortable as I wanted to be" - Simone Biles on return to elite gymnastics

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles made her return to international gymnastics at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Antwerp. The American gymnast secured four gold medals, including the team, individual all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise. Further, she also secured a silver medal in the vault, proving her legacy.

The 26-year-old made her comeback after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health. Last August, she competed at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California, winning her eighth national title by breaking the 90-year-old record of Alfred Jochim, who has secured seven titles.

While in conversation with Vanity Fair, Biles expressed a blend of emotions. The seven-time Olympic medalist conveyed that although she felt like she was back in her gymnastics element, she was terrified. She also expressed her genuine feeling of uncertainty despite undergoing quality training.

“I felt like I was back in my element and it was exciting,” she says, “but I was truly petrified. I had the training to back it up because we worked really hard, [but] I wasn’t as confident or as comfortable as I wanted to be.”

"I know I'm strong enough and I can get back on my feet" - Simone Biles after making her comeback

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal following the Women's Balance Beam Final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Simone Biles navigated through a challenging period while competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after experiencing 'twisties,' an occurrence where a gymnast's body lacks synchronization with their mind to execute elements while in the air.

Since then, Biles has openly spoken on emphasizing mental health. In an interview on October 21, 2021, with NBC's Today Show, Biles stated that even though she experienced the twisties, she was confident of overcoming the challenges.

"I'm grateful that it wasn't somebody else and it was me because I know I'm strong enough and I can get back on my feet and I'm going to be OK with the right help."

"To do something I’ve done for forever and not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is crazy because I love the sport so much. I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through. For so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through, put on a front, I’m proud of myself."

