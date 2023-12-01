"I've let go of this idea that maybe one day I'll feel really happy all the time" - Aly Raisman opens up about her mental health

Aly Raisman, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Champion, recently starred on the latest episode of Maybelline's "I'm Fine, You?" podcast alongside host Chrissy Rutherford.

Started in June 2022, the podcast is a part of the brand's "Brave Together" initiative and focuses on destigmatizing discussions of mental health and providing resources for those who need them.

In the episode, titled "Aly Raisman On Finding Your Path To Healing", the gymnast spoke about her struggles with mental health and how she's come to deal with them.

"I think I've learnt a lot about myself, I think one of the biggest realizations I've had is I've kind of let go of this idea that maybe one day I'll feel really happy all the time or one day everything's going to be fine."

She went on to add that this mindset had helped her deal with moments where she might feel anxious or sad, saying,

"I think that has really helped me realize that there are going to be days where I wake up and I'm just going to feel blah or I'm going to feel anxious and I might not know why. And I think taking it day by day and being able to tell myself "Okay, this is just a tough day", one tough day or one tough morning doesn't mean I'm going to feel like this forever."

Aly Raisman posted the clip of her speaking on the podcast to her Instagram, and captioned it,

"Thank you @chrissyford for having me on I'm fine, you? I was so open & honest during this conversation. My mental health is an up & down journey & I'm still navigating it (I may always be) Hope this is a reminder to be kind to yourself & you're doing the best you can :) If you're interested check out my podcast episode (link in my story). Thanks for your kindness & support @maybelline #maybellinepartner"

Aly Raisman's gymnastics career

Aly Raisman is one of America's most decorated gymnasts. Born and raised in Massachusetts, USA, she was introduced to the sport as an 18-month old.

She made her debut on the senior elite circuit in early 2010 at the American Cup, where she finished second in the all-around. Later that same year, she won her first World Championship medal, a silver in the team event in Rotterdam.

In 2011, Raisman won her first individual World Championships medal, a bronze in the floor exercise event at Tokyo. In 2012, the gymnast was named the captain of the US Olympic "Fierce Five" gymnastics team. She led the team to a gold and finished first in the floor exercise category.

In 2016, Aly Raisman was once again named the captain of the US Olympics' gymnastics team, this time dubbed the "Final Five". When the team won their gold, Aly became the only American alongside teammate Gabby Douglas to win back-to-back team gold medals.