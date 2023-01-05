“I want to be happy, and healthy” – Olympic medalist Rebeca Andrade says she is not focusing on results

Rebeca Andrade is the first Brazilian woman to win Olympic gold in gymnastics. After an outstanding recent performance at the Brazilian National Championships in Bahia, she has established herself as the one to beat at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, in October.

In an interview with Olympics.com last month, when asked about her goals, the two-time Olympic medalist responded that she was least concerned with the outcome.

"I want to be happy, happy, and healthy. I think that's the main one."

Rebeca Andrade after an outstanding performance at Brazilian National Championships

Even with weakened routines, Rebeca Andrade comfortably prevailed in both competitions, recording the highest season-to-date score of 58.100. It can be challenging to compare results from one tournament to another, particularly for domestic competitions.

Her performance in mid-August, though, made it clear that she is in excellent shape to take home Brazil's first-ever all-around global title.

She will be preparing for a global championship without Tokyo 2020 all-around winner Sunisa Lee and five-time world all-around champion Simone Biles. Both the American superstars are presently not participating in elite gymnastics but have not ruled out a comeback to the competition.

Rebeca Andrade at the Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics

After winning world and Olympic gold in 2021, Andrade took little time to return to her best. That was a component of her strategy as she prepares for the third Olympic Games in 2024.

Rebeca Andrade's career over the years

In 2012, when Andrade was 13 years old, she made her international debut. She managed to win silver at the Junior Pan American Championships with the Brazilian team.

Later in 2015, she made her senior international debut at the Ljubljana World Cup. Andrade won a bronze medal and was placed just behind Isabela Onyshko and Jonna Adlerteg.

Andrade performed strongly in the Olympic qualifying stage in 2016 and helped Brazil advance to the team finals in the fifth position. She finished third in the individual qualifying rounds for the all-around competition, 58.732 points behind American gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

Andrade lost her balance during the floor exercise during the team finals, and the Brazilian team came in eighth.

In 2018, she managed to participate in the World Championships. After Andrade, Barbosa, and Saraiva, all tumbled on uneven bars during the team final, the Brazilian team came in eighth.

In 2021, Rebeca Andrade achieved great success and took home her first Olympic and world medals. She resumed competing in the Pan American Championships, giving her the opportunity to earn an individual berth at the Olympic Games.

The team from Brazil consisting of Julia Soares, Andrade, Christal Bezerra, Ana Luiza Lima, and Lorrane Oliveira won the gold medal. Andrade won the all-around gold medal on an individual basis with a final score of 56.700.

She and Luciana Alvarado received continental quota slots for the 2020 Olympic Games as a result of their performance.

Andrade at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships

At the Trophy Brazil in May 2022, where she won a gold medal on the uneven bars and a silver medal on the balance beam, Andrade launched her 2022 campaign.

Rebeca Andrade joined Flávia Saraiva, Christal Bezerra, Lorrane Oliveira, Carolyne Pedro, and Julia Soares in the Brazilian squad at the Pan American Championships in July. She finished second to Saraiva on the balance beam and won the gold medal on the uneven bars on the first day of the competition. This decided the all-around and apparatus standings.

