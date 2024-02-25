In Pictures: Olivia Dunne performs in Auburn vs LSU gymnastics meet in Baton Rouge

Olivia Dunne recently took the stage in the Auburn Tigers and LSU Gymnastics face-off in Baton Rouge.

The fans witnessed this thrilling clash on Friday, February 16, 2024. The purple and gold squad defeated the Tigers with 198.300 - 197.100 points at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Dunne joined the lineup in the closing minutes after substituting Kiya Johnson in the floor routine. The 2023 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll awardee registered a spectacular score of 9.850 points in front of an immense gathering of 12,740 fans in the fourth rotation.

The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics defeated the No. 12 in the floor event with a substantial gap of 49.625 - 49.300 points.

While competing against the Auburn Tigers, the most famous collegiate athlete performed the front tuck through the double tuck, over split and high double back flawlessly in front of the home crowd.

Here are a few pictures of Dunne from her floor routine against the Auburn Tigers:

Olivia Dunne performs her floor routine against the Auburn Tigers. (Image source: Gawby)

Apart from the floor routine, the LSU Gymnastics squad surpassed the Auburn Tigers in the beam event with 49.725 against 49.450. Moreover, the Louisiana State gymnasts toppled the War Eagle gymnasts in the uneven bars event, registering 49.425 against 49.100 points.

A look into Olivia Dunne's prosperous campaign at LSU Gymnastics

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers looks on during a meet against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Florida.

Dunne joined the Louisiana State University Gymnastics team in 2020. At her first SEC Championships as a freshman a year later, she scored an impressive 9.90 on the uneven bars.

In the same year, she scored her career high of 9.925 in the bars at Auburn and was named to the first-year SEC Academic Honor Roll. She scored the spectacular career high of 9.925 in bars again in 2022 as a season opener against Centenary.

In 2022, during her sophomore year, Dunne scored her career high of 9.900 in the floor routine against the Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics team and was again named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.