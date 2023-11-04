In pictures: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' fall photo shoot ahead of festive season

Simone Biles recently shared pictures of her and her husband Jonathan Owens' fall photoshoot on social media. The couple, who got together in March 2020, have wowed fans ever since with regular insights into their relationship.

Whether it's rooting for each other when they are competing, or sharing pictures of their date nights on stories, Biles and Owens have supported each other publicly over the years.

In the fall photo shoot, both Biles and Owens are dressed in shades of black in a field full of golden light and fallen leaves. Biles posted the picture to her social media, captioning the post:

"'tis the season"

Owens dropped a comment on the post, saying:

"you look amazing baby."

Owens also shared different pictures from the same photoshoot on his Instagram, captioning the post:

"enjoying all the seasons with you"

Earlier, the husband and wife duo celebrated Halloween together, dressed in coordinating outfits. Simone Biles sported a tight purple crop top and skirt with a cheetah print coat.

Meanwhile, Owens wore an all black outfit with a long coat that had cheetah-printed edges. Owens also accessorized with two big chains and a black cane. The couple topped the look off with matching Black and cheetah-print wide-brim hats.

Simone Biles cheers for Jonathan Owens at Green Bay Packers game

Before the couple were celebrating Halloween and posing for their adorable fall photoshoot, Simone Biles made an appearance at Lambeau Field to cheer her husband on.

The Green Bay Packers, Owens' NFL team, were battling the Minnesota Vikings in the ongoing league.

Sporting a green, gold, and white sweater with Owens' face on it, Simone rooted for her husband from the sidelines. This is the second time the gymnast has made it to a game to cheer for her significant other. She was also present at the Packers vs Bears season opener earlier this year, and will be there at the upcoming December 3rd Packers vs Chiefs game as well.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in April this year in Texas, before following it up with a destination wedding in May that took place in Cabo, Mexico.

However, the busy lives of the athletes soon forced the married couple into a long-distance relationship. Speaking on navigating the distance, Simone told the Today Show:

"Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay and signed, and two days later, he was up there, so it’s been different. At least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It's been nice."

She added that the distance helps them deeply appreciate the moments they do spend together.