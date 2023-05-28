"In trampolining, Newton's laws do not apply" - Young trampolining gymnast Rahi Pakhle narrates her experiences in the sport

Soaring to new heights with every leap, Rahi Pakhle, a talented 17-year-old from Maharashtra, has become a rising star in the world of trampolining gymnastics.

With a remarkable journey that has seen triumphs at both the national and state levels, Rahi's dedication and skills have earned her recognition. In 2022, she clinched the coveted gold medal at the National Games at Gujarat, showcasing her incredible talent.

Following her impressive feat, Rahi continued to shine in 2023, securing a silver medal at the highly competitive National Championships. As we delve into the story of this young phenom, we discover the passion and unwavering spirit that have propelled Rahi to the top, inspiring aspiring gymnasts across the nation.

The 2023 season seems to be quite a lucky year for her too, with her side - Jumping Ninjas - clinching the first posiiton at India's first trampoline competition hosted by SkyJumper Sports at Bangalore.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rahi narrated her story, describing how she overcame every obstacle that came her way. With a bubbly personality and a never-say-die attitude, she is definitely one of the stars to look forward to as this sport gains more popularity.

Q: How has your journey been? How did you get into trampolining gymnastics?

A: I started artistic gymnastics in 2010. In 2018, we got to know about trampolining gymnastics. It was very new, we were not aware of it. Our coaches told us about the game and how there were multiple levels to it.

I have sacrificed a lot so far whether it be enjoyment or friends or family time. This was because every time we had to go and give four-five hours for working out, diet and practising. For trampolining, you have to learn everything new.

Q: What are the different challenges that you have faced in your journey?

A: Talking about ups and downs - mental health is important. Trampolining is 70% mental and 30% physical health. To be mentally strong is the main point of playing this game. It is very difficult to stay mentally strong consistently. It is not possible and everyone has problems. We do not know tomorrow what problem will arise but we have to deal with it. It is a professional game and we have to deal with it.

Major challenge was at the National Games camp in Pune. I fractured my hand on the first day of the camp. It was a disaster. I felt helpless - I couldn't go, I couldn't play. My coach was arriving the next day and before he even arrived, I was injured. It was difficult to tell my family about the news too as they were in Mumbai and I was in Pune, and I did not want to give them any stress.

Still I had a good camp. Daily physiotherapy, daily icing - it was a tough time for me. That was the biggest challenge for me till now. I won the gold medal at the National Games and I was very proud of myself for getting a medal after being injured. But whatever I had in mind, I could not do that because of my injury.

That upset me a lot but my coach encouraged me to do something basic but to give my all. I cried for almost two hours after winning the gold. I still have not recovered.

Q: How has the support from your family been? Have they given you the freedom to go and explore this field fully?

A: My mom and dad are both supportive of me. Every sportsperson doesn't get support; some are told to study. But there was no pressure on me. They did not tell me to study. They let me study one day before the exams.

In India, parents do not prefer for girls to go into sports and look for more conventional careers like being a doctor or an engineer. However, my family is different. I am the first sportsperson in my family and I am taking an initiative that whichever girl is born in the family, I will try to take her into any sports field.

Q: Trampolining is still quite an unknown sport. What do you think is trampolining's USP that will attract audiences and future players?

A: In trampolining, Newton's laws do not apply. We don't feel gravity when we jump. We are turning, we are flipping. If children are shown only cricket and football from a young age, how will they know that other sports exist?

Every game should be recognized, everyone should recognize it. Trampolining is unique. The kids who jump on trampolines at the mall, do they know it is an Olympic sport? Who knows it is an international game? If I knew about trampolining when I was eight or nine, I would've started trampolining from then only.

Q: Who is your role model? Can you name one from a sport outside of trampolining and one from the sport that you adore?

A: PV Sindhu. I prefer to have a role model from my country and a girl because I think it is difficult to come from India and be popular internationally. PV Sindhu has proven herself at the Olympics and the World Championships. She's always on tours - training and competiting. I want to create an image where everyone knows about me and my team.

In trampolining, it is Rosannagh MacLennan. She has won Olympic medals and is 34, yet she plays. She had a knee injury but did not give up. She's a perfect player. She is the poster girl for trampolining.

Q: Trampolining is a sport where injuries might be common. How do you deal with them and how can you prevent injuries?

A: Injuries are bound to happen. It happens unintentionally. Even in the World Championships, they fall and get injured. It is natural. To prevent injury, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get injured every time you step on the trampoline. You are the driver of your own body. You need to give direction to your body. You need to have the mentality of not getting injured. Injury will happen, to prevent it you need to be confident.

Q: What are your future goals and aspirations?

A: Obviously Olympics. Honestly speaking, the World Championships is tougher than the Olympics. In India, Olympics is considered higher but in trampolining, the World Championships is 1% more important. Seventy-eighty women participate in the World Championships and when you win there, that is an achievement. It is a different feeling. I just want to make my parents and myself proud.

