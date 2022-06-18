India’s Pranati Nayak vaults to bronze medal at the Asian Gymnastics Championships in Doha

India’s Tokyo Olympian Pranati Nayak won a bronze medal in the women’s vault at the ninth Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar, late Friday evening. According to information reaching here, the 27-year-old gymnast from West Bengal scored 13.367 points to finish third in the vault.

The continental championships that will conclude on Saturday is also a qualifying event for the World Gymnastics Championships.

Pranati is the first Indian women's gymnast to win back-to-back medals in the continental competition. She won bronze in the 2019 edition held in Mongolia. Olympian Dipa Karmakar and Aruna Reddy are two other elite Indian gymnasts who have won medals in international gymnastics competitions.

In the first round, Pranati Nayak scored 13.767 points, while earning 12.967 points in the second round for an aggregate total of 13.367 points.

Japan’s Shoko Miyata scored 13.884 points to win silver, while Korea’s Seo Jeong Yeo topped the table with 14.084 points.

Aruna missed the Doha Asian Gymnastics Championships as she was sidelined due to injury, while Dipa skipped the national selection trials conducted in May.

Pranati Nayak part of 10-member Indian squad

China dominated the men’s uneven bars winning 1-2 positions. Xiaoyuan Wei won gold with 14.767 points while compatriot Xijing Tang scored 14.700 to win silver. Korea’s Yunseo Lee took home bronze with a total of 13.433 points.

The Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) fielded a strong 10-member team, including five in the women’s section in the ninth Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships being held in Doha, Qatar, from June 15-18.

Ruthuja Natraj, Pranati Das, Papiya Das, and Protistha Samanta were the other four female gymnasts on the team. The men’s team consisted of Gaurav Kumar, Abhijeet Kumar, Dip Roy Chowdhary, Satyajit Mondal, and Yogeshwar Singh.

