"Is this how a national treasure should be treated in USA?" Fans react to news of Mary Lou Retton's hospitalization and lack of medical insurance

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is in the ICU and fighting for her life, according to her daughter McKenna Lane Kelly. The gymnast reportedly has a rare form of pneumonia, and a lack of insurance means that her family is struggling to pay her medical bills.

Posting on the popular fundraising site Spotfund, Mary Lou Retton's daughter wrote:

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she (is) not insured.

We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.

ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"

The fundraiser was successful and raised $135,274 for a goal of $50,000 (at the time of publishing) with nearly 3000 people donating.

However, fans were outraged by the fact that an American Olympic medalist had to ask for donations to pay for medical bills, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger.

Mary Lou Retton: America's Sweetheart

Mary Lou Retton, nicknamed "America's Sweetheart" is considered by many to be one of America's best gymnasts.

Competing in the women's artistic gymnastics disciplines, the West-Virginia born athlete has five Olympic medals to her name: one gold, two silver, and two bronze. Until 2004, Retton was the only American woman to have won an all-around gold medal in Olympic gymnastics.

She won her silver medals in the team and vault events, while her bronze medals were courtesy of her performance on the uneven bars and her floor exercise routine.

This feat is made all the more impressive by the fact that the gymnast underwent knee surgery just five weeks before participating in the 1984 Games, where she won five medals.

Aside from her Olympic medals, Mary Lou Retton has won three American Cup all-around golds.

She was inducted in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 for her achievements. Later, in 2020, Retton became the first woman to be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.