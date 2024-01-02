"It's a very long day of gymnastics, I always have to have my naps in between" - Suni Lee explains a typical day for her

Suni Lee, the Olympic all-around champion, has to put herself through immense and rigorous training sessions every day to perform at her best. She recently spoke about what a typical day of being one of the best gymnasts in the world entails, and how she finds the motivation to push her boundaries in each training session.

Lee, who is the 10th most decorated American female gymnast, first rose to fame on the international circuit in 2019. In the same year that she made her debut at the elite level, the 20-year-old clinched three medals at the World Championships. She won a gold in the team event, a silver in floor exercises, and a bronze on the uneven bars.

Speaking to NBC’s On Her Turf (in an expired Instagram story) Suni Lee described what her day looks like to enable her to compete at the levels she does.

“A typical day I would say is usually like eight to like 11:30 and then we usually go four to eight so it's a very long day of gymnastics. I always have to have my naps in between.”

To stay motivated through multiple hours of strenuous training, Lee stated that she just thinks of “why”.

“To stay motivated I'd say I just really think of my why and doing it for myself and for my family.”

Suni Lee's struggles with her health

For Suni Lee, 2023 had started on a difficult note. The gymnast was forced to cut short her collegiate season after she was diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease.

Talking to SELF magazine, the American shared how in February last year she woke up one day with swollen ankles, but that didn't particularly worry her. The next morning, however, her face, hands, and body were all swollen, and Lee knew something was wrong.

In April, she was diagnosed with a kidney disease, the name of which she chose to keep private. Her diagnosis put her entire career in question, and Suni Lee wondered if she'd ever be allowed to compete again.

However, in August of the very same year, Lee returned to competitions, and once again wowed fans with her skills. The gymnast competed at the 39th edition of the US Classics, and finished with a silver on the balance beam event, despite all her struggles.

While health issues didn't allow Lee to participate at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, the American has made her intention to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics clear.