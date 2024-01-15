Joscelyn Roberson congratulates Green Bay Packers on NFL playoff win over Dallas Cowboys

Gymnast and Pan-American champion Joscelyn Roberson enjoys many hobbies off the mat, one of them being American football. Most recently, the 17-year-old cheered for the Green Bay Packers as the team clinched a surprise win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Given that Roberson hails from Texas, the Packers aren't her home team, but she does have one connection to the green and yellow side. The American's close friend, Simone Biles, cheers for the Packers given that her husband, Jonathan Owens, plays as a safety for them.

However, despite her tight-knit bond with Biles, Roberson was a little confused about who to root for before the game, writing on her Instagram:

“The most conflicted I've ever been for her game.”

Going into the game, the Packers were seen as the underdogs, but a tight defensive display helped in securing a 48-32 wild-card victory for the side led by Keisean Nixon, Rashan Gary, and Aaron Jones. It was the first time a No. 7 seed had won a playoff game in NFL history.

Congratulating the team for their win, Roberson wrote on her Instagram story,

“GO PACK GO!!!!!”

Via Joscelyn Roberson's Instagram story

Joscelyn Roberson’s journey as a gymnast

Joscelyn Roberson first made waves on the internet as a nine-year-old, when a video of her doing a standing back flip and twist went viral. In fact, at that time, Simons Biles had herself reposted the video, writing in April 2015:

“I'm in awe.{perfect} some1 help me find this cutie. I wanna meet her, so she could teach me a thing or two #goals.”

In 2021, as a junior, Roberson made an even bigger name for herself when she competed at the Winter Cup and finished with a gold on the balance beam, a silver in the all-around, and bronze for her floor exercise routine.

In 2022, Joscelyn Roberson transitioned to a senior and impressed on her debut at the Winter Cup where she won gold in the vault. She later shifted to a different gym, moving to the WCC to be trained by Laurent and Cecile Landi. Here, she was in the company of Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

Roberson kicked off her 2023 season with a gold in vault and a silver on the balance beam and floor exercise at the Winter Cup. Next, she represented the United States at the TB Pokal Team Challenge, where she won gold with her team, and an individual gold and silver in the vault and floor events, respectively.

In April 2023, the teenager competed at the Cairo World Cup, where she won a medal of each color. She was also named in the United States Pan American team, where she was on the podium four times — twice each for gold and silver.

Joscelyn Roberson was selected for the 2023 Antwerp Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, alongside Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, and alternate Kayla DiCello.

While in Belgium, she helped America qualify for the team finals, while she made it to the individual vault finals. An injury forced her to pull out of competing in any finals, although she did win gold as part of the United States team.