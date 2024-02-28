Leanne Wong, the Florida Gators gymnast who came second to Simone Biles named Gymnast of the Week by southeastern conference

Leanne Wong earned her first 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Week title after recording a nation-high score of 39.875 in the win over No. 2 LSU. This marked the gymnast's third consecutive all-around title of the season.

Wong secured victory with her floor routine, wherein she attained a perfect 10 and helped the Gators win with a final score of 198.150 against LSU's 197.950.

Gators Gymnastics highlighted Wong's victory on X (formerly Twitter), tweeting:

"414 NCAA gymnasts all-time with a 10. Only 15 achieved a Gym Slam! Congratulations Leanne Wong! #GoGators."

Expand Tweet

The Gators also celebrated Wong as the gymnast of the week, tweeting:

"Leanne Wong: SEC Gymnast of the Week. Set nation's all-around high (39.875); 10 on floor earned Gym Slam"

Expand Tweet

Additionally, they posted a video of Wong's perfect 10 floor routine, captioning the post:

"Perfection"

Expand Tweet

The Florida Gators stated on its official portal that the 20-year-old was the fourth Gator and 15th in NCAA history with a Gym Slam. Her floor performance received a second consecutive 9.975 on beam to help the team record a third straight win. Wong now has 52 career team wins, the 12th-highest among Gators gymnasts.

"Unbelievable": Leanne Wong on her perfect 10

Wong, a 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is still trying to come to terms with her latest achievement - a Perfect 10.

Leanne Wong is super happy for her team and coming to terms with her perfect 10.

Reacting to her incredible feat, she told SEC Sports in a video interview:

"It's unbelievable. Have been working so hard for this 10 on the floor. And I feel like I got a lot of changes through. I mean how I can make it better because, I mean I don't want to be complacent."

The young gymnast added that she wanted the best for her team, saying:

"I mean I just want to put out the best for the team. I'm really just happy for that."

Wong shared that she and her teammates have been working very hard in every meet to improve. She said:

"I am super proud of the team for taking the little steps in the right direction. We are just gonna keep on going to the gym and working towards getting better every day." (SEC Sports)