Lindenwood Gymnastics sets record program score at Tennessee Collegiate Classic

The Lindenwood Gymnastics set a new program score record at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic on Friday, January 19.

The Lady Lions battled it out with Northern Illinois and Fisk University, displaying a record-breaking performance. The Lindenwood Gymnastics achieved the ground-breaking feat after registering a total of 197.075 points.

The Lady Lions dominated Northern Illinois and Fisk University, who scored 196.400 and 193.400 points, respectively. The Lindenwood Gymnastics' previous highest score was recorded in the 2018 season at Temple Gymnastics, earning 196.400 points.

The Lady Lions took to social media to share the amazing feat with the fans.

"A RECORD-BREAKING NIGHT," they wrote. "Continuing to build #OurLegacy."

The Lay Lions scored the highest points in the vault, registering 49.325 points. They earned 49.200 points in the beam event and 49.300 points in the floor exercise. The 49.250 points on the bars attributed to setting a program record that was previously held by them last year at Illinois State with a score of 49.100 points.

On Friday, sophomore Gayla Griswold displayed an exceptional performance after posting 9.950 points on the vault, marking her personal best. Freshman Hannah Moon and sophomore Nya Kraus dominated the beam session after scoring 9.900 points, tying for first place. Both the Lady Lions' scores are season-best, earning them a spot in the list of top ten gymnasts in that event in Lindenwood history.

Sophomore Jaly Jones scored 39.275 points in the all-around event. Her 9.925 points score on floor exercise is her career’s best score. Further, she earned 9.800 on vault and bars, and 9.750 on beam. Junior Trinity Caffey scored her season and career-best on vault, earning 9.875 points. Another Junior Kaylee Cooper scored 9.850 on the bars.

The Lady Lions will face Texas Woman's Gymnastics on Saturday, January 27, in Denton, Texas.

Lindenwood Gymnastics faces termination despite achieving remarkable feats

Lindenwood Gymnastics faces a wrap-up.

Lindenwood Gymnastics secured the MIC Championships six times and USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Champions four times. Despite having these major achievements, the university announced the discontinuation of the program with nine other athletics programs.

The university stands firm on its decision even after the Save Linewood Gymnastics movement collected a total donation of $450,000 from 325 contributors. The university has reportedly asked the donors to pay the amount to the prevailing local gymnastics families in need.

"It is sad to know that our gymnasts and fans will have to experience the disappointment again of this news. We hope that the current team members and every Lion whoever competed for Lindenwood felt the overwhelming support of their fans," Save Lindenwood Gymnastics wrote on social media, addressing the fans.