LSU Gymnastics' Haleigh Bryant and Amari Drayton win SEC awards after impressing against Ohio State

LSU Gymnastics had a stellar start to their season when they beat Ohio State in their opening battle. Now, team members Haleigh Bryant and Amari Drayton have been recognized for their contribution to the win, as each claimed the first SEC (Southeast Conference) awards of the season.

Bryant, a senior at LSU Gymnastics, put up a fabulous performance on Friday night to win the all-around and vault individual titles. She was up against some steely competition from the Buckeyes but held her nerves for the win.

The North Carolina native scored 39.675 in the all-around, making her the highest-ranked gymnast in the country after Week 1 of the season. The highlight of her program was her front pike half vault which posted a 9.950. Haleigh Bryant was honored with the SEC Gymnast of the Week award for her stunning routine.

Meanwhile, for Amari Drayton, a freshman in LSU Gymnastics, this was her first time competing for the team. Impressing on her debut, Drayton walked away with silver on both the vault and floor.

Hailing from Texas, home of the legendary gymnast Simone Biles, Drayton started off her night strong with a Yurchenko one-and-a-half on vault that got her a score of 9.925. Later in the night, she replicated the score on the floor for her second podium finish.

The gymnast was awarded the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week alongside Georgia's Lily Smith for her incredible performance. Smith, who made her debut against NC State, finished with a gold in the uneven bars and silver on the floor in her opening match.

The last SEC award, the Specialist of the Week, went to Alabama's Gabby Gladieux, who earned her first career title on the floor with a score of 9.975 last week.

LSU Gymnastics against Ohio State

LSU logged their first victory of the season against Ohio.

LSU Gymnastics has had an enviable start to its season. The Tigers, who have produced multiple NCAA Individual title winners over the years, have never gone past the “Four on the Floor” stage as a team.

Looking to turn things around this time, the team squared off against Ohio State’s Buckeyes at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, LA, for their first meet of the year.

After some stunning routines on both sides, it was LSU Gymnastics who won after a close battle, with a score of 196.975 to 196.775. The victory places them fifth in the Road to the Nationals rankings after one week of competition.

The Tigers will next be in action on January 13 at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, where they will face Oklahoma, UCLA, and Utah.