 “Makes my day seeing you so happy” - Husband Jonathan Owens gushes over Simone Biles after her dominance at the 2023 US Classic

Amid the world celebrating Simone Biles’s terrific performance at the 2023 US Classic, the gymnast received a special message from her husband Jonathan Owens. The NFL player expressed his happiness for Biles’s unbelievable dominance at her first championship after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

After taking a two-year break from gymnastics, Simone Biles finally made her much-awaited comeback at the 2023 US Classic. Not only did the 26-year-old compete in the championship, but also managed to dominate in three of the four events that she participated in.

The gymnast won gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, and floor routines. She also achieved the bronze medal in the uneven bars routines. Overall, Biles' comeback seemed like she never went on a break.

Celebrating her win at her comeback at the championship, she expressed her happiness in an Instagram post. She wrote:

“tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me.🫶🏾”

While Biles expressed her gratitude for everyone’s support, her husband Jonathan Owens gushed over the gymnast in the comment section. A proud Jonathan Owens expressed for his wife:

“So damn proud of you baby ❤️❤️❤️ Makes my day seeing you so happy and back doing what you love, and having FUN!!! I love you so much.🤞🏽”

Jonathan Owens was not aware of Simone Biles until he started dating her

The couple at the Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets game

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles dated each other for two years and eventually got married in May 2023. However, initially, when the NFL player began talking to the seven-time Olympic gymnast, he was unaware of her athletic stardom.

In an interview with Insider in 2021, Owens revealed:

"I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn't know who she was."

Furthermore, he shared what really attracted him to Biles in the beginning:

"It was just like, 'Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something'."

He added:

"That's how I would tell people and they'd be like: 'Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!' And I'm like 'Man, she's good like that?!'"

Moreover, after the couple began dating they really stood against each other. In fact, when Biles took the shocking decision of taking a break from gymnastics, Owens completely supported her during that period.