The Tri Meet featuring Oklahoma men's gymnastics, Ohio State men's gymnastics, and Arizona State men's gymnastics teams recently registered the highest attendance record in the program's history.

The Tri meet was held on Saturday evening, February 3, 2024, in Norman, Oklahoma, United States. The Boomers, Bucks, and Arizona State Men's Gymnastics team were welcomed by 2,111 spectators in the arena. Furthermore, 651 students attended the clash between the three teams.

The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team shared the news with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing their gratitude towards fans and wrote:

"Best Fans in the Country"

"Tonight's crowd was the largest in program history and the highest men's gymnastics attendance nationally this season," they added.

The number two Oklahoma men's gymnastics team surpassed the Bucks and the Arizona State men's team with a huge gap after scoring a total of 411.500 points. The Ohio State men's team was positioned second with a score of 400.600 points, while the Arizona State's team scored 379.000 points.

The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team excelled the Ohio and Arizona State's team in four out of six events to top the Tri-Meet

The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team defeated the Bucks and the Arizona State men's team by surpassing pommel horse, rings, parallel bars, and high bars events.

The Ohio men's State team excelled in the floor event with a total of 68.650 points, leaving the Boomers and Arizona state teams in second and third place with scores of 68.100 and 62.150 points, respectively.

The Boomers defeated the Buckeyes and Arizona's team in the Pommel Horse event after bagging 68.700 points. The Ohio State team scored 64.900 points to settle in second place, while the Arizona team collected 60.850.

The No. 2 team left behind the other two teams with a substantial lead of 66.550 points in the Rings event. The Ohioan and Arizonian teams scored 66.250 points and 62.350 points, respectively.

However, the Ohio State team defeated the two teams in the vault event after scoring a total of 72.700 points, way ahead of the Boomers and Arizona State teams, who scored 72.200 and 70.150 points, respectively.

Further, the Boomers surpassed the two teams in parallel and high bars after scoring a total of 69.900 and 66.050 points, respectively. The Boomers will face the California men's gymnastics team on February 10, 2024, at the home arena.