Nadia Comaneci reveals unique choice of jacket for freezing day

Retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci has revealed her winter fashion preference, stating that she prefers her team's jacket as her go-to outfit.

The iconic gymnast clinched nine medals in two Olympics. At the 1976 Montreal Olympics, she secured three gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal. At the same Olympics, she made history by scoring a perfect 10 on uneven bars. Since no one had expected any gymnast to score a perfect 10, the scoreboard displayed 1.00 after Comaneci executed a flawless landing.

The Romanian gymnast further went on to score 'perfect 10' six more times. Apart from the uneven bars, she secured two more gold medals in all-around and balance beam events. Comaneci earned a silver medal with the team and a bronze in the floor exercise.

Holding the record for the youngest-ever Olympic gymnastics all-around champion at the age of 14, she is also the first Romanian gymnast to earn the title. The retired gymnast shared a picture of a jacket with 'Romania' inscribed on it and wrote,

"My jacket of choice for a freezing day"

Screenshot of Nadia Comaneci's Instagram story.

She made her second Olympic appearance at the 1980 Games, winning gold medals in balance beam and floor exercise. Comaneci even secured two silver medals in team and all-around events.

"I don’t think anybody can top her right now" - When Nadia Comaneci praised Simone Biles ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics

Nadia Comaneci applauded Simone Biles in 2015, ahead of the Rio Olympic Games in Brazil. In an interview with NBC Sports, Comaneci praised the American gymnast, saying:

"I don’t think anybody can top her right now, because she’s really, really, really good."

Further, the retired gymnast even stated that Biles is almost equal to the male gymnasts.

"I think she’s the best tumbler and (performing) more difficult gymnastics than we’ve seen. With how much ease she does the vault and the floor, and the difficulty she does there, it’s almost equal with what the guys are doing right now," Comaneci said.

Comaneci's admiration for Biles echoed perfectly as the American gymnast went on to secure four gold medals and one bronze medal in Brazil. She clinched the gold medals in a team event along with Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglass, Madison Kocian, and Lauren Hernandez.

Moreover, she clinched gold medals in individual all-around, vault, and floor exercises. Biles even secured a bronze medal in the balance beam event.