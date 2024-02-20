Nastia Liukin Cup 2024: Schedule, where to watch and other details

The 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup starts on Friday (February 25), at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This is an annual artistic gymnastics competition hosted by 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin every year.

The Nastia Liukin Cup first took place in August 2009 as a competitive opportunity for the USA's top junior Olympic gymnasts. It puts the spotlight on USA Gymnastics' Women's Development Program Level 10 athletes. Proceeds from this annual sporting event go to a charitable fund within the National Gymnastics Foundation.

The event runs in conjunction with the Winter Cup and Elite Team Cup.

Schedule for the Nastia Liukin Cup

The qualifying schedule for the Nastia Liukin Cup began on January 5 in the states of Texas for the Alamo Classic in San Antonio and Massachusetts for Brestyan's Invitational in Boston. It was also held in other states such as California, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado and Minnesota until February 18.

The final will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky on February 25.

Where to Watch the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024?

Fans can watch the 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup on USA Gymnastics' YouTube channel, where it will be exclusively streamed. They can avail podium training for all the groups through FlipNow.tv, but this comes with an annual pay-per-view subscription.

Players to watch for at the Nastia Liukin Cup 2024

Four Level 10 athletes qualified on the opening weekend of the Nastia Liukin Cup series for the main event. These gymnasts were Kamila Pawlak, Jordyn Johnson, Sophia Diaz and Paige Alexander.

Only two gymnasts will make it to the two top spots.

In the past week, eight more gymnasts, according to USA Gym, qualified for the main event, taking the total to 28 athletes. Sixteen more gymnasts can still qualify, making it 44 athletes in total. And only two will make it to the final spots.

Among the top contenders are Mackenzie Estep, 17, who achieved first position at the 2023 Women's Development Program National Championships, Oklahoma City; Avery King, 16, who came in second at the 2023 American Classic in Texas; and Amia Pugh-Banks, 12, who came in first at the 2023 Christmas on the Chesapeake, Baltimore. Other gymnasts competing in the Nastia Liukin Cup include Julia Nehmer, Ella Murphy, Elizabeth Leary, Madison Gustitus and Keria Cameron, among others.