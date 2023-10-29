National Games 2023: Yogeshwar Singh hails Haryana's changing sports interest after winning gold medal in Artistic Gymnastics

Goa is currently hosting the National Games 2023 and the athletes are showcasing their prowesses in the various sports. One such game is Artistic Gymnastics.

Not many people in the nation know about this version of Gymnastics. However, Yogeshwar Singh has bagged the goal medal in the event to bring people's attention to the game.

The medal is also a monumental achievement as Yogeshwar Singh hails from Haryana. The state is traditionally known as the powerhouse for the wrestlers and the boxers.

Winning a gold medal in an event like Artistic Gymnastics is evidence of Haryana's spreading wings in the other sports as well. Yogeshwar, who hails from Ambala, was also a part of the Indian Team in the National Championship Games 2022.

Yogeshwar looked upbeat about his victory and hailed the changing interest of Haryana's people and their willingness to explore different sports in the state.

After winning the gold medal, Yogeshwar said:

“There has been a change in the interest of people in competition and everything compared to earlier."

It was a special moment for Yogeshwar Singh as it was his first-ever medal in the National Games. The fact it was a gold medal, made it further special.

He also reserved special praise for the organisers as they organized the National Games 2023 in Goa. He believed that organizing these games at a place like Goa would increase people's interest in the non-mainstream games.

"This is a moment of pride for every Indian. Organizing these games in Goa will increase the interest of people in sports," said Yogeshwar Singh.

Meanwhile, the 37th National Games 2023 are currently in full flow in five cities of Goa, including Margao, Mapusa, Ponda, Panjim, and Vasco.

Athletes from 28 states, 8 Union Territories, and the Services Sports Control Board are battling it out in the event, concluding on 9th November.