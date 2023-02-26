"Never go full Chris brown" - Fans react as Simone Biles shares 'struggle' choosing between Jordin Sparks or Chris Brown

Simone Biles is no longer just an athlete in the United States. Over the last few years, she has transcended to celebrity status thanks to her fame on social media and her campaign against abuse in sports.

Simone recently took to Twitter to voice her 'struggle' in choosing which character to play while singing the 2008 hit single by American singer Jordin Sparks, No Air.

The song features famed singer-songwriter Chris Brown. Simone cannot choose between the two while singing the song.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles my biggest struggle is deciding if I’m gonna be Jordin Sparks or Chris Brown while singing No Air my biggest struggle is deciding if I’m gonna be Jordin Sparks or Chris Brown while singing No Air

One Twitter user replied to Biles' dilemma, giving her a piece of 'advice':

"Never go full Chris brown."

Many users also took to the social media platform to urge Simone to stick to singing Jordin Sparks' part in the song:

This can largely be attributed to Chris Brown's reputation after the 2009 case where Brown physically abused his then-partner, famous popstar Rihanna.

The incident took place outside a nightclub when Rihanna discovered that Brown had been unfaithful. The two fought inside a lamborghini where Rihanna was assaulted to a point that led to hospitalization.

This is why fans have strong opinions on any topic related to Chris Brown.

Morag Eyrie @morageyrie @Simone_Biles Chris Brown the violent abuser of women? Have you been hacked Simone? @Simone_Biles Chris Brown the violent abuser of women? Have you been hacked Simone?

It has been 14 years since the incident between the two singers took place. Even Rihanna has forgiven Chris Brown for his actions on that one dreaded night. She told Oprah Winfrey on her show in 2012:

"We've been working on our friendship again. Now we're very very close friends. We've built up a trust again ... I thought I hated Chris and I realised it was love was tarnished."

He added:

"It looked like hate because it was ugly, angry, it was inflamed, it was tainted. And I realised that what it was is I had to forgive him because I cared about him still. And the minute I let go of that, I started living again."

Under Biles' tweet, some fans were tired of the hatred Brown still faces 14 years after the incident.

Mildred tweets @Myl_da_afriCan @Simone_Biles Here comes the beat up women comments - forgive and move on. Let’s make him better rather than tear him down like we do for people close to us who have done worse things than beat women 🙄 @Simone_Biles Here comes the beat up women comments - forgive and move on. Let’s make him better rather than tear him down like we do for people close to us who have done worse things than beat women 🙄

aMila🔥 @amila_jamil @Simone_Biles The “perfect” people who are so adamant about condemning Chris brown, are the same ones who will forgive that punk who disrespects them every chance they get, made them financially unstable and crippled their mental health. CB did nothing to y’all, Rih forgave him. Let It GO! @Simone_Biles The “perfect” people who are so adamant about condemning Chris brown, are the same ones who will forgive that punk who disrespects them every chance they get, made them financially unstable and crippled their mental health. CB did nothing to y’all, Rih forgave him. Let It GO!

As the debate continued in the replies, some just asked her to just sing both parts:

Nicole @iamnickiz @Simone_Biles Then end up singing both and being gassed @Simone_Biles Then end up singing both and being gassed

But perhaps the best comment on the thread asked the gymnast to do what she does best - just be Simone Biles:

Biles' hiatus from the sport after the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is one of the most successful figures in the sport of artistic gymnastics. The 25-year-old has won 25 World Championship medals, making her the greatest athlete in the history of the worlds.

Simone went into the Tokyo Olympics as the favorite to win gold in every single event she participated in. However, a case of 'twisties' caused her to pull out of multiple finals in an attempt to keep herself safe from injuries.

Simone Biles competes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Since then, the American gymnast has not participated in any professional gymnastics events as she is determined to focus on her mental health. However, Simone has neither ruled out a return nor announced her retirement.

Simone Biles is one of the most talented athletes to ever emerge from the United States. We can only hope she returns to competition so we can witness her near-perfect performances once again.

