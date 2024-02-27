The USA Gymnastics Senior Selection Committee announced the men's gymnastics national team following the completion of the 2024 Winter Cup.

The top five gymnasts of the Winter Cup are automatically selected for the US Men's Gymnastics National Team. Other players will have a rank-based selection depending on the overall score given by the 10-point program combining performances on both Friday and Sunday of the 2024 Winter Cup.

One player is also selected based on the achievement of Individual Event (IE) benchmarks. Brody Malone, the 2022 World Championships gold medalist, receives an automatic position on the team based on this merit. The rest of the team members are selected by the Senior Selection Committee.

Below is the list of players selected for the US Men's Gymnastics National Team:

Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma

Jeremy Bischoff — Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford University

Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan

Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University

Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University

Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy

Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan

Josh Karnes – Erie, Penn./Penn State

Riley Loos — Folsom, Calif./Stanford University

Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga./EVO Gymnastics

Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics

Curran Phillips — Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics

Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan

Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University

Donnell Whittenburg —Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics Center

Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics

Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University

Performance of US Men's National Gymnastics Team on Day 2 of Winter Cup, 2024

Yul Moldauer claimed the gold medal once again as the U.S.A. gymnastics team showcased excellent performances on day 2 of the Winter Cup in Louisville.

Moldauer clinched a come-from-behind victory to win a second gold medal in the Winter Cup. He took the gold by outdoing his all-around score from the previous day by 0.850 points. Moldauer finished with a new personal best all-around score of 169.750 points (84.450, 85.300) on day 2.

Day 1 leader Shane Wiskus came in second with 167.450 points (84.850, 82.600), and Riley Loos was third with 164.400 points (81.800, 82.600). Wiskus led with a 0.400 points difference after Friday's session with Moldauer. On Sunday, Moldauer started promisingly with 14.500 on his very first vault of the day.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist and the 2023 World Championships team bronze medalist added a 15.400 score on the parallel bars during the second rotation. Moldauer then scored 13.050 on the high bar, 14.400 on the floor, 13.750 on the pommel horse, and 14.200 on the rings. In the apparatus event, Moldauer bagged the gold medal on the floor with 28.800, with his scores being identical on both days - 14.400.

Curran Phillips, another member of the USA national gymnastics team, won the parallel bars title with a score of 32.050. He scored 16.100 on Sunday and 15.950 on Friday to seal his victory. Daniel Glenn is the other apparatus winner and he received 29.600 points (14.850 and 14.750) on the pommel horse. Alex Diab won the rings with 29.200 points in the Winter Cup.