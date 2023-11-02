Olivia Dunne dresses up as Game of Thrones character on Halloween

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne celebrated Halloween in full spirit. The American, who was the highest-paid women's college athlete of 2022, showed her outfit to fans who were absolutely entranced.

Dunne dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen's character from the popular HBO TV series 'Game of Thrones'. In the original series, the Targaryen's character was portrayed by British actress Emilia Clarke.

Olivia Dunne fashioned her hair into Targaryen's classic style, sporting two small braids on each side of her head, with her long blonde locks left loose. She completed the look with a grayish-brown dress.

The LSU gymnast captioned the photos on Instagram:

"Khaleesi, the mother of dragons."

Khaleesi means "queen" in Dothraki, a language invented by the Game of Thrones author, George R. R. Martin.

This isn't the first time that Olive Dunne dressed up this year to celebrate the festival of Halloween. Earlier, Dunne and her LSU Tigers teammate Elena Arenas dressed up as fierce Vikings in a snap the former posted to her Instagram stories.

In the picture, both Dunne and Arenas were seen wearing black tank tops and shorts, alongside a fake red beard. The duo completed the look with matching gray beanies that had white horns protruding from them on each side.

The gymnasts even got props to go with their outfits. Arenas was seen holding a black shield with a skull and two axes on it. Meanwhile, Olive Dunne held a long cleaver covered in fake blood.

Fans sport Olivia Dunne's looks for Halloween

Olive Dunne wasn't the only one feeling the Halloween spirit, as multiple fans of her dressed up as the gymnast to commemorate the festival.

In one instance, a young sibling duo dressed up as Dunne and LSU baseball player Paul Skenes. Olivia replied to the post, writing "awesomeness'' and even reposted the image to her story, writing "OMG''. In the picture, you can see a little girl dressed in a purple leotard that says LSU at the center.

Another LSU student also dressed up as Oliva Dunne for Halloween. The student, @jack_cam27, wore a blonde wig to resemble the gymnast and completed the look with a gray cropped t-shirt that reads LSU Tigers.

This look also made it to the gymnast's stories, with her writing:

"I've never looked better 😁."

With Halloween done and dusted, fans are likely to see Olivia Dunne in action at the LSU Gymnastics 101 Exhibition, scheduled for December 12.