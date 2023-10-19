Olivia Dunne and Leanne Wong hail Shilese Jones on world championships success in Antwerp

Shilese Jones displayed a noteworthy performance at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Antwerp, Belgium in September - October 2023.

Jones bagged three medals in Antwerp, namely a gold medal in the team event and two bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars events. She has accumulated six medals from two World Championships.

Jones took to social media to share her victories from the World Championships and also expressed her gratitude toward her coach, Sarah Korngold, and her family. Jones shared a few pictures from the World Championships, including a selfie with her coach. She wrote:

"6X World Medalist."

She added:

"A massive thank you to my coach @skorngold for believing in me and being there every step of the way. Thank you to my supportive family ! I’m unbelievably thankful, blessed, and most importantly - ready for more... Thank you Belgium."

At the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Jones secured three medals including a gold medal in the team event along with Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely. She also clinched two silver medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars.

Shilese Jones returns after a series of setbacks

Bronze medalist Shilese Jones poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Uneven Bars Final at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Shilese Jones has proven her gymnastics proficiency frequently in several competitions over the years. However, the 21-year-old went through a rough patch for a brief period of her life in 2021.

Jones met with an accident in January 2021, which resulted in her missing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was involved in a car accident when another car collided with hers. Jones suffered major injuries due to the crash, including a broken back and foot. She had to go through an intense recovery process that lasted for 3-4 months.

Nevertheless, she made a comeback in Jun at the national championships. She finished in 12th place and continued her streak by finishing 10th in the Olympic trials held in July.

Jones was deeply impacted by a major setback that occurred later that year, in December 2021. Jones' father, Sylvester Jones, passed away following a long battle against kidney disease.

Regardless of the setbacks, Shilese Jones is well and truly back to her best and has her sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.