Olivia Dunne sends birthday wishes to her sister with adorable collage

Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz have always shared a tight-knit bond. The sibling duo often attend games and concerts together, and give fans a look at what goes on in their lives behind the scenes. Recently, Oliva made hearts melt when she posted a beautiful photo collage wishing her elder sister a happy birthday.

The two sisters are only a year apart, and Julz herself is an alum of the Louisiana State University, where Olivia still studies and competes.

Taking to Instagram to wish her elder sister the “happiest of births,” Olivia Dunne shared an adorable photo collage with her followers. The collage consists of pictures of the two as kids, on a beach, and the red carpet, perfectly summarizing their lives.

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories

In the next slide, the gymnast shared an image of the two as children, sitting by a lake with their feet dipped into the water. She captioned the photo,

“I love you more than anything in the world.”

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories

While Dunne and her sister get up to plenty of fun stuff when they're together, the two are also business partners. According to an interview the gymnast gave to Elle magazine, Julz is “sometimes the brains behind the operation,” and the two often come up with ideas for videos together.

While the elder Dunne has a degree in kinesiology, she is currently a paid employee for her sister in “Livvy Land” and helps Olivia edit her videos and maximize her brand.

Olivia Dunne helps LSU Tigers land win against Arkansas

Meanwhile, at the gymnastics end of her life, Olivia Dunne couldn't be performing better. After having missed most of the 2023 season due to injury issues, the American was finally able to get back out on the mat this year.

She impressed in her first two outings of the season for the LSU Tigers but sparked concerns when she sat out of the meets against Kentucky and Missouri.

However, on February 2, Dunne was back in action, taking to the mat to perform a stunning floor routine. With precise moves, impeccable execution, and some beautiful choreography, the gymnast scored a 9.875, matching her career best.

The American also helped the Tigers to a collective 198.475 points, the highest single-meet score registered by the team so far this season. For LSU, their win against Arkansas marks an immediate comeback from their loss against Missouri earlier.

The team will next be in action against Georgia on the 9th of February, at the Stegeman Coliseum.