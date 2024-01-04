Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of tumbling session while training at LSU

LSU Tigers Gymnastics team member and social media star Olivia Dunne recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her training session. The American shared a video of her acing a skill on the balance beam, much to her followers’ delight.

For Dunne, 2023 was a slow season, as her injury woes forced her to the sidelines, where she cheered on her teammates. The gymnast did, however, perform in four meets in the past year, managing to score a stunning 9.850 on the bars at the SEC Championships.

Now that the new year has rolled around, Olivia Dunne will be back in action on Friday, January 5. The LSU Tigers will be competing against Ohio State University in Baton Rouge, LA, at the Maravich Center.

Dunne certainly seems ready for the action by the looks of her training clip. In the video, the gymnast can be seen gracefully mounting the balance beam, hoisting herself into a handstand, before lowering herself back onto the beam into a full split.

She captioned the post:

“Bit of a stretch”

Olivia Dunne's struggles with fame

Alongside being a talented gymnast, Olivia Dunne also enjoys a large fan following across her social media accounts on TikTok and Instagram.

This widespread fame has given the youngster access to multiple brand deals and makes her one of the highest-earning collegiate athletes.

However, Dunne has also had to deal with security issues due to her popularity, forcing her to opt for online classes instead of attending physical lectures. Additionally, late last year, a bunch of fans from the gymnast’s social media crowded a meet, causing security concerns.

Opening up to Nj.com about the issues that come with her fame, Olivia Dunne detailed that while she has always loved spending time with her fans, and obliging requests for a photo, sometimes things can get a little extreme.

“I love getting to know the people that follow me and what I do, so I always try to say hi to everybody I can that recognizes me when I’m out in public and I always try to take a picture. But this past year, it’s been a bit crazy,” she explained.

Dunne also spoke about the incident that convinced her to opt for online classes.

“I had a scare once with a message that I got about a class I was going to, and I was like, you know what, it’s not worth it. It was a threat. It seemed like they knew where I was at and what class, and I just decided better (to be) safe than sorry,” she stated.