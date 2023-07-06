Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne shows her fans some gymnastic stunts in a short clip on her Instagram page

Olivia Dunne, the outstanding gymnast from Louisiana State University, posted a video to her Instagram story, in which she displayed her incredible abilities. The footage stretched the boundaries of what is possible on social media. Dunne, who is known on her social media accounts by the pseudonym "Livvy," has become a prominent figure in a short amount of time. More than 4.2 million people are following the 20-year-old on Instagram.

Recently, Dunne took to her Instagram page to post a small clip of her great gymnastic talents. In the video, she can be seen performing some stunt moves. It's accompanied by the caption "@LIVVYDUNNE IS BACK!", followed by "flips are fun!" Watch the video on her Instagram page:

Olivia Dunne shows performs some gymnastic stunts (Screenshot via Instagram/livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne discusses how people approach her with autograph requests

The top LSU gymnast discussed her experiences with autograph hunters in a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, which followed a scene at last month's College World Series in Omaha where she seemed to sign a souvenir for an older individual. On June 20, 2023, a fan of Dunne, John Rich, tweeted,

"Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions."

In her interview with the Full Send Podcast, LSU's gymnastics star discussed her experiences with fans who wanted autographs.

"Ever since I did Sports Illustrated, too, there are like 12-year-olds and their dad (asking for photos and autographs), which comes with what I do. But usually, whenever people come up to me and their older, they say it’s for their daughter’s friend’s sister’s brother’s dog."

Olivia Dunne further said that when it comes to young female fans who want to meet the LSU star, things are a little different.

"I love meeting female fans. They’re a little more reserved. They usually don’t come up to me as much as the guys or at least they’re a little more nervous to. I love meeting all my fans, but especially the girls. They’re always so sweet. (The guys) are a lot more forward."

With more than 11 million followers between her TikTok page and 4.2 million on her Instagram accounts, her captivating pictures and videos have been a huge attraction to her fans, who support her worldwide.

