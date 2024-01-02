"Paris see you soon," Jordan Chiles sets her sight on the 2024  Olympics

Jordan Chiles is all set to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. With only six months remaining for the most anticipated and prestigious sports event, Chiles has been showing her readiness.

Three summers ago, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chiles contributed to the success of the American squad, securing a silver medal in the women's team all-around event alongside Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum. The US squad finished behind ROC with a score of 166.096.

During an interview with Olympics.com, Chiles showed confidence in her abilities and said:

"I’m thinking of less pressure because I’m like, 'I’ve done it once. I can do it again,’” she said. “I’m really just going out this next cycle just for myself. I’m not going to be disappointed with what happens because I know I’ve done everything that I’ve done and I’ve already done it before. So, I’m just excited.”

Recently the Olympian was seen shooting for the grandest sporting event along with NBC. She shared a video, giving the fans a glimpse of BTS.

"Paris see you soon," she wrote.

Jordan Chiles reflects on 2023

Jordan Chiles reacts after competing in the uneven bars during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Jordan Chiles had an exceptional run in 2023. She was honored as the flag bearer to lead a 600-athlete squad at the 2023 Pan-American Games in Santiago, Chile, from October 20 to November 5, 2023, along with Kayla DiCello, Zoe Miller, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Kaliya Lincoln.

The 22-year-old secured a gold in the team event, a silver in the vault, and a bronze in the individual all-around event. She shared a few glimpses of 2023, including becoming a two-time NCAA champion, taking a trip to Disneyland, attending Biles' wedding, buying her own house, and celebrating Halloween with her friends.

However, Chiles lost her grandfather in November 2023. She penned down a beautiful message summing up her 2023.

"Throughout 2023 I lost a few important people in my life and also had to deal with a health scare with my sister but I am ready for 2024 and can't wait to see everyone shine bright," she wrote.

"Always will remember that God will always have my back," Chiles added.

