Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for artistic gymnastics final

Pranati Nayak, the only Indian gymnast participating in Olympics 2021, crashed out of the Games. After starting in Subdivision 1 of the artistic gymnastics qualifier, she failed to make the cut for the final.

The gymnast kicked-off her qualifier with floor and followed it with vault, uneven bars and balance beam.

Praniti Nayak scored 10.633 from floor and 13.466 points in vault from her first attempt. She did not try for a second attempt, thereby failing to get a rank in vault. In uneven bars, Nayak scored 9.033. In balance beams, she scored 9.433, resulting in a total score of 42.565.

In her subdivison, the Indian gymnast failed to get a rank in vault. She finished 22nd in uneven bars, and 26th in balance beam and floor. Her rank for all-around stood at 12th.

The top eight ranked gymnasts qualify for the apparatus final and the top 24 ranked gymnasts qualify for the all-around final.

In the Olympics, women gymnasts compete for four medal events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor. Women also compete for individual and team all-around titles. Since Pranati Nayak was the only Indian gymnast at the Tokyo Games, she had the opportunity to compete for the medal events in vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor, along with the individual all-around title.

The 2019 Asian Championship bronze medalist is the second gymnast to represent India at the Summer Olympics after Dipa Karmakar.

