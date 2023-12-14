Simone Biles addresses pregnancy rumors amidst fan speculation

Simone Biles recently came out and addressed the rumors circulating about her and husband Jonathan Owens expecting an addition to the family.

The 26-year-old first got together with Owens in 2020, and the couple tied the knot in April this year, in a beautiful ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In some recent photos that the gymnast shared on Instagram, fans let their imagination run wild, flooding her comments section to ask her if she was pregnant.

The pictures in question were taken at the recent Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants NFL match, where she was in the audience cheering for her man. In the snaps, Simone was dressed in a figure-hugging brown outfit that she paired with an overlarge camo jacket. She even had on a beanie with the number 34 to show support for Owens.

Fans jumped to conclusions in the comments section, and Simone Biles later took to her Instagram story to set the record straight, writing:

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being "pregnant". I'm not pregnant."

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone even interacted with a few comments on her original post where fans were defending her. She pinned a comment that said "Omg she's not pregnant y'all, and liked one where a fan said "Why are you people even saying she's pregnant?? She's literally still in the Olympics still and I doubt she's even thinking about having a baby at the moment."

Simon Biles' Instagram comments section

Biles also dropped the 'heart react' on a comment that stated it was rude to assume a woman is pregnant.

"It is so incredibly rude to assume a woman is pregnant without her mentioning it. We only see what she chooses to post. You have no idea what may be going on in someone's life", the comment read.

Simone's Biles' Instagram comments section

Simone Biles attends Jonathan Owens' Green Bay Packers matches

Simon Biles made a return to competitive gymnastics earlier this year with the US Classics in August, after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. Next, she went on to win four golds and a silver at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, proving that she still has what it takes to stay at the top.

However, now that the gymnastics season is over, fans have spotted Biles at various NFL clashes that featured the Green Bay Packers, her husband's team. Most recently, she was able to attend the GBP vs NYG clash at the MetLife stadium on the 12th of December, where the New York Giants got the better of their longtime rivals 24-22.

Simone Biles, who won four golds at the 2016 Olympics, has already stated that she is aiming to represent the USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.