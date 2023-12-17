Simone Biles calls wedding to Jonathan Owens her best moment of 2023

Simone Biles, America's most decorated gymnast, made fans melt when she shared her "best moment of 2023" with them. The 26-year-old has had an extremely busy year, but one moment seems to clearly stand out to her.

2023 saw Biles get married to long-time partner Jonathan Owens before she made a comeback to competitive gymnastics and won four golds and a silver at the Antwerp Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of her and Owens' wedding as her "best moment of 2023".

Check out Simone Biles' story below:

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Biles and Owens first got together in March 2020 via the celebrity dating app Raya, just as the COVID-19 lockdowns were about to hit. Given that both of them led extremely hectic lives thanks to their respective sports, the time off would have given them a chance to get to know each other better.

The two made their relationship public a couple of months later through a cute Instagram post. Since then, they've often given fans a sneak-peak into their relationship, with Biles telling host Hoda Kotb of the TODAY show in January 2021,

"He’s [Owens] a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless."

Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022, and the duo tied the knot a year later in a courthouse in America, before heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a beautiful ceremony.

Simone Biles' return to competitive gymnastics

Simone Biles was the favorite to walk away with gold in multiple events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but the American withdrew from competing citing mental health issues.

A little over two years later, Biles made her much-awaited comeback to competitive gymnastics, looking as though she never left. Her first competition back was the 2023 US Classic in August, where she won three golds, in the all-around, floor, and balance beam events.

Just a month later, Biles followed it up with another spectacular performance, this time at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championship. While in Antwerp, she won the gold in the team, all-around, floor, and balance beam events, alongside a silver in the vault.

Biles' outing in Belgium also saw her get a second vault named after her. As of now, she is enjoying her off-season and will have her target locked in for the Paris Olympics.