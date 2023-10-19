Simone Biles and her French bulldogs feature in Nulo's very first national campaign

Simone Biles and her pet dogs Lilo and Rambo were recently featured in pet nutrition brand Nulo's campaign “Fuel Incredible.” By collaborating with the brand, the legendary gymnast shared that it was vital for pet parents to take care of the nutrition of their pets just like themselves.

Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, is a devoted dog lover. She welcomed Lilo into her life in 2017, followed by Rambo in 2020. In several interviews, the legendary gymnast has expressed her strong attachment to her pets. For Biles, Lilo and Rambo are her pillars of support during life's highs and lows.

Apart from sharing a great bond with her pet dogs, Biles also cares for their nutrition. Recently, she collaborated with Nulo to promote its high-protein nutrition food for pets. Nevertheless, her dogs were also featured in the “Fuel Incredible” campaign encouraging pet parents to feed the right foods to their fur babies.

Moreover, at the event of her collaboration with Nulo, Simone Biles told Brand Innovators,

“Pets rely on us to make the best decisions for their health and happiness, including what we choose to put into their bowl every day,”

She furthermore added,

“As an athlete, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of fueling my body with the right nutrition, and I feel the same way when it comes to feeding my dogs, Lilo and Rambo.

Biles stated that she was thankful to Nulo for its high-protein food that consists of lamb, turkey, and salmon. Moreover, as a cherry on top, her fur babies love its taste.

Simone Biles talks about the importance of her dogs in her life

In a 2021 interview on Today’s My Pet Tale episode, Simone Biles revealed that her dogs, Lilo and Rambo, play a significant part in her life. She said,

"My dogs have made my life better significantly," she added.

Furthermore, the gymnast added,

"They have made me happy when I'm at my low, and even whenever I'm at my high they've made it higher. They have just been the greatest asset that I could have got. ... I wouldn't trade them for the world."

Biles shared in that interview that she grew up with four German Shepherds and when Lilo came into her life, she quickly fitted in her dog family.

In 2017, Simone Biles had to cope with the loss of her beloved dog, Maggie. However, the presence of Lilo and Rambo helped her feel happiness once more.