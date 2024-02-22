Simone Biles gears up for vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has been spending quality time with husband Jonathan Owens, who is making the most of the football off-season. The couple have been keeping fans updated with posts on social media.

Biles, 26, is very encouraging and supportive of Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers. After his team lost to the 49ers in January, she said there's so much to be proud of.

The gymnast recently posted about their plans for a holiday on her Instagram stories. Biles wrote:

"Ready to go on vacation again."

In an interview with ESPN in August 2023, Owens revealed that he was anxious to know how his wife Simone Biles did at the US Classic in Chicago. He was in the midst of the Green Bay Packers' annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field when he sprinted to the locker room to call Biles.

Owens, 28, said:

"I text her right after, because I knew her phone was probably blowing up. I just told her to call me whenever she gets a moment...we stayed up until about 3 in the morning just on the phone, just talking and reliving the moment. I know it felt like a dream to her." (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Biles is aiming for the Paris Olympics. She told Hoda Kotb on TODAY, back in September 2023, that she hopes to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics. She said

"Right now, I would say that's the path I would love to go, so I wouldn't mind if you put it in the 'yay' section."

In the Tokyo Olympics, the seven-time Olympic medalist suffered a setback - the twisties (sudden onset of a mental block). Biles pulled out of several competitions to protect herself. She took a two-year break to get herself together.

Biles told Vanity Fair. February 2024 issue, it was kind of depressing until she started therapy and got help. She said

"After 2020, it was kind of depressing until I started therapy and got help. I felt like a failure. Even though I was empowering so many people and speaking out about mental health, every time I talked about my experience in Tokyo...it stung a little bit. But all in all, it was the best decision."