Simone Biles gushes over husband Jonathan Owens' new Chicago Bears jersey number

Gymnast Simone Biles recently expressed excitement over NFL safety Jonathan Owens' newest jersey number, allotted by the Chicago Bears. This came a while after the Chicago-based American football team signed a two-year contract with the 28-year-old worth $4.75 million.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met on the dating app Raya and have been together since. Having tied the knot on April 22, 2023, the couple recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary. Biles, besides planning her 2024 gymnastics comeback, supports her husband in his career endeavors.

Biles often supported her husband Owens in person during the recently concluded NFL season. Her all-black outfit encompassing a black co-ord set paired with a black leather jacket with "Mrs. Owens 34" inscribed with rhinestones especially grabbed attention.

Biles showed off her husband's newly attained jersey number for the next two seasons on her Instagram stories. She wrote:

"36"

Simone Biles gushes over Jonathan Owens' newly attained jersey number

In 2023, Owens played for the Green Bay Packers. The Missouri native ended the season with 84 tackles in 11 game starts, including three pass breakups and two for a loss, among others. In 2018, when Owens first entered the NFL arena, the Arizona Cardinals signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Owens also played for the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. His eventual deal with the Packers as a drafted player resulted from his career statistics and a successful Missouri Western State University Collegiate background.

Simone Biles stood up for her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets game.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast last year, the couple made headlines for the controversy that sparked from Owens' comment:

"I always say the men are the catch."

Owens further said that he "didn't know" Biles when she won at the Olympics since he was busy training for football in college. Fan comments that followed stirred up the internet.

Simone Biles opened up about the controversy to Alex Cooper in the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She said:

"That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. Because for me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."

Biles has a necklace with "OWENS" written on it. She even partnered with Athleta to release the custom-made Puffer Parka with "OWENS" printed on the hood by patchwork and "34" written on the left side of her chest.