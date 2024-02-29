Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens opens up on the person who had the most influence on him growing up

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens recently appeared in an interview where he spoke about the person who had the most influence on him ever since he was a child.

Owens is a seasoned NFL player who plays for the Green Bay Packers. The American was involved in many sports during his childhood before taking football seriously.

The 28-year-old recently appeared in an interview with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. The show called 'Shortz on Sportz' was hosted by one of the members of the club. Owens spoke on a wide range of topics from his childhood to his professional career. Furthermore he gave a lot of valuable advice to kids who intend to make it big in sports.

When asked about the person who had the greatest influence on him, Owens had a pretty straightforward answer.

"My mother. She did an amazing job of raising me and most of the things I learned in life were from her and honestly I was a quite person so I was very observative. So i just watched a lot of people. I was just a watch and learn type of person," he said.

The NFL star also opened up on why he chose football despite being a basketball player as well as a track and field athlete in high school.

"With basketball, I felt that I was not tall enough to go the NBA so I was like just focus on football. Track was something I would do to keep me in shape so football was the way to go," he said.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' relationship explored

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles got acquainted with each other on the dating app Raya in March 2020. They met for the first time in the same month just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

The couple made their relationship 'Instagram official' in August 2020, with Biles posting two pictures of them together. Since then, the two have frequented each other's social media accounts on several occasions like Christmas, New Years and Valentine's Day.

Owens stood by Simone Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics stating mental health concerns. Biles revealed that the support from her husband as well as her family helped her recover from the setback.

The couple got engaged and announced it on their respective social media handles on February 15, 2022. They married in an intimate courthouse wedding in Texas on April 22, 2023.