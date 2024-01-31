Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens spend date night courtside Houston Rockets, witness LeBron James' Lakers lose

Simone Biles was spotted spending quality time with husband Jonathan Owens on Monday at Texas' Toyota Center, watching the Houston Rockets play against Los Angeles Lakers.

The Olympic gymnast, looking stylish in a red set and black blazer, smiled and laughed with the Green Bay Packers safety. Going with the flow of the game, Biles held up a sign that stated "Score: 10.0."

Simone Biles flashes her score card.

The power couple witnessed the home team beat LeBron James' Lakers 135-119.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, met Owens for the first time in March 2020. The NFL pro, in a recent conversation on The Pivot podcast, revealed that he had never heard of Simone Biles and that they met through an app. Owens said:

"So literally, had been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it's like she pops up and I'm like, 'Let me see who this is'...and I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity."

But this didn't go down well with Biles' fans who found it offending. One such fan said that the star gymnast is a world renowned athlete with millions of fans:

"Your wife is a world renowned athlete with millions of fans, she is a beautiful electric woman who deserves a man who is going to love her, hype her up, and never be jealous of her and her amazing career."

Simone Biles hopes to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles, who won her first all-around World Championship title in 2013 at 16-years-old, wants to be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Although, she told Vanity Fair in an interview that even if she doesn't make it to Paris, it won't crush her.

"If I don't make it to Paris, it won't absolutely crush me."

Biles, 26, last competed in the Olympics at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She then went on a two-year hiatus and returned last August to compete at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, Californoa.

Biles sealed her eighth national title and emerged as the oldest woman to win this. The gymnast said she felt like she was back in her element:

"But I was truly petrified. I had the training to back it up because we worked really hard, but I wasn't as confident or as comfortable as I wanted to be."

Biles didn't let the nervousness take over and claimed victory landing a Yurchenko double pike vault - another first.