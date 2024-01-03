Renowned American gymnast Simone Biles has been named the Female Athlete of the Year by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) for the year 2023. The year was one to remember for the world’s most decorated gymnast.

Biles collected her sixth all-around title at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, held in October. In addition to this, the four-time Olympic champion, was a dominant force as she won gold medals in floor exercise, balance beam, and team events.

Owing to Biles' achievements, the International Sports Press Association named her as their Female Athlete of the Year. The AIPS media recently announced the same on social media by stating:

“Simone Biles and Novak Djokovic elected as AIPS Champions of the Year for 2023 edition”

Biles came in first place as she garnered 353 votes that accounted for 9.68 percent of the total votes. Kenyan middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon finished behind her with a close 329 votes while Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati came third with 297 votes.

A panel of 405 sports journalists from 107 nations, who are members of the AIPS, made their decision by casting their votes. The AIPS was established in Paris in 1924 and is now based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Besides this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognizes the AIPS.

The 26-year-old athlete made a return to the sport in June 2023 at the 2023 U.S. Classic gymnastics event, the 39th edition of the competition. Simone Biles clinched three gold medals in the all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events at the competition.

This was her first competitive appearance since she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental health, citing the "twisties" - a mental block condition the gymnasts' experience.

Wedding of Simone Biles - one of the most talked about affairs in 2023

Simone Biles with husband Jonathan Owens

In April 2023, Simone Biles first got hitched to Jonathan Owens, an American football safety for the Green Bay Packers, in a courthouse ceremony. The duo then wed for the second time in what was a lavish occasion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Biles and Owens began their relationship in March 2020 through the dating app Raya, just before the COVID-19 lockdown. After a few months of being together, they made their relationship public on Instagram. In February 2022, Owens proposed to the six-time all-around champion.