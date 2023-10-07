Simone Biles-named vault attempted by male gymnast Dominick Cunnigham who fails to execute it

Simone Biles achieved an exceptional feat at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after performing the Yurchenko double pike on the vault.

Biles had listed the element for the world championships to be named after her in Antwerp if she attempted it without falling. Biles attempted the element for the first time during the GK U.S. Classic in 2021. During the women's podium training in Antwerp, she performed the element twice without any flaws.

The Yurchenko double pike involves a round-off onto the springboard and a back handspring on the vault table and landing after two flips. The 2018 European Champion, Dominick Cunningham attempted the Yurchenko double pike, but could not complete the two flips, and came down crashing on the mat. He shared a video of his unsuccessful attempt on social media.

"I tried Simone Biles Vault.. How did I do," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Biles is the first female gymnast to attempt and successfully execute the Yurchenko double pike. The element was named after her, as Biles II, when she made a perfect landing during the women's qualifications round in Antwerp.

At the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Biles won her historic sixth world all-around title totaling her world championships medal count to 27.

What are the five gymnastics elements named after Simone Biles?

Simone Biles reacts after her routine on the Vault during the Women's All-Around Final at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles has five gymnastics elements named after her. She claimed the most difficult aerial maneuver at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The 26-year-old has one element on the balance beam, two elements on the floor exercise, and two elements on the vault named after her. The previous element named after her on the vault was the Yurchenko half-on with two twists. Biles performed this element during the qualification round at the 2018 World Championships.

During her first world championships, 10 years ago at the same venue in Antwerp, Belgium, the seven-time Olympic medalist attempted the double layout with a half twist. The element was named Biles after she successfully executed it.

During the same year, the then 16-year-old Biles started training for the triple-twisting double backflip in floor exercise and double-twisting double backflip on the balance beam. She executed both elements successfully during the qualification rounds at the 2019 World Championships before the elements were named after her.